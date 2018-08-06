Abdelhak Bensaoula is an Expert in the Field of Physics in USA

Abdelhak Bensaoula is an expert with specialised knowledge in the subject of physics having high technical skills from the basic material sciences to the full scale instrument prototype fabrication and testing. He has more than 20 years of rich experience in the domain of R&D engineering, project management and academic and industrial training. He started his journey as a physics student in the year 1977 doing a diploma in Physics from the University of Oran, Algeria and later on did his masters of science in process control and monitoring from the University of Houston in the year 1980 and in 1990 has done his Ph.D. in physics from the University of Houston, USA. On completing his education, Abdelhak Bensaoula has started his career as a research professor of Physics in the University of Houston from the year 2000 to 2003 and for the next two years as a research professor of physics and also member of the research directorate at the Texas center for superconductivity and advanced materials from the University of Houston. Later on he has taken up many responsibilities in the U of Houston working as a joint appointments as research professor in Physics in the electrical and computer engineering, took up the responsibilities as a member of the University of Houston Faculty Senate and has also been on the research and scholarship committee in the U of Houston.

