(ED) Erectile Dysfunction Natural Treatments

Impotence or erectile dysfunction (ED) is a common sexual condition that can be harmful to a man’s self-esteem. One day you have a strong hard penis and the next day you can’t get or maintain your erection. What happened? Why can’t I perform like I did? Am I disappointing my sexual partner?

Typical Causes of Erectile Dysfunction

Stress, anxiety or nervousness contributes to erectile dysfunction (ED). Health conditions, such as diabetes, high cholesterol or blood pressure, heart disease and obesity affect a man’s penis. Smoking, alcohol consumption and illegal drugs can decrease the ability to have a hard erection. Men often take Viagra, TriMix and Cialis hoping to self-medicate the ED symptoms.

Is there a fast Cure to ED?

Depends upon your specific situation. There is GAINSWave, an alternative therapy treatment, available from Rorick Health and Sexual Wellness Institute has successfully treated erectile dysfunction. GAINSWave is a drug and surgery free process, completely non-invasive, with little or no known side effects. It’s a simple in office procedure with each procedure lasting only 20 – 30 minutes. It provides long lasting results with little to no downtime.

Read our client’s testimonial from Rorick Health and Sexual Wellness Institute’s successful GAINSWave treatment:

“I feel like my diabetes is one of the problems giving me an erectile dysfunction. A man without being able to be sexually aroused; I kind of lost my manhood.

I’m 65 now. I would say 10 years ago, I would tell my ex-wife I was having problems and she told me it was all in my head. After my divorce I had some relationships but I just never could maximize my erection. It was kinda embarrassing. I tried all the pills you could imagine. Some of them worked a little bit but when I found out about GAINSWave then I went and had these procedures. I have had a full hard erection, longer, bigger girth, more volume of semen; just overall, good experience. A very good boost for me to know that, heck, at 65, I’m still sexually active. I have a longer sexual time with my female companion. I’m just very, very happy and very pleased with the outcome of this. After my procedures one of my former companions told me she can definitely tell a big difference in my size and how she feels when we have sexual relationships. There’s no doubt my confidence is through the roof.”

