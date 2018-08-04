The Aranmula Heritage Trust organised the “National Seminar on Cultural Heritage of Aranmula” on 28th July 2018 at the NSS Karayogam Hall in Aranmula to discuss the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage of this jewel in God’s own country.

Aranmula, one of the important temple towns of Kerala is a treasure of cultural heritage with multifaceted uniqueness. Situated on the banks of the holy river Pampa, around 116 km from Trivandrum, Aranmula is famous for the tourist attraction ‘Vallam Kali’, (Snake boat regatta), the fascinating “Aranmula Kannadi”, (Handcrafted Metal Mirror), the “Vijnana Kalavedi”,(Centre for promotion of native culture & arts), “Vasthu Vidya Gurukulam”,(School for promotion and preservation of traditional Kerala architecture and murals) and is a global heritage site enlisted by the United Nations. It also is a sacred pilgrimage for the Hindus and houses the central temple of Lord Parthasarathi with a network of temples and sacred groves around.

The Honourable Governor of Mizoram Sh. Kummanam Rajasekharan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest of the Seminar and stressed upon preserving and promoting the legacy of Aranmula, its arts and crafts, cultural ethos, agricultural practices and the core competencies of the super talented residents of Aranmula. Eminent Dignitaries from across India were invited to share their ideas to achieve the desired goal of preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of this historic town which has been a centre of pilgrimage from time immemorial and a trade post of eminence, when the river Pampa was the chief means of transport.

The panel of speakers comprising of H.E. The Governor of Mizoram Sh. K. Rajasekharan, Renowned Archaeologist – Dr. KK Mohammed, Former Director of Heritage Studies – Dr. NP Sankarankutty Nair, Former HOD National Museum Institute – Dr. M V Nair, Eminent Historian – Dr. Sasibhushan, CEO Magnetic Mizoram Investors Summit and Managing Director of Innovations India – Captain Rahul Bali, Director National Museum of History – Dr. B Venugopal, Director of Centre for social markets – Smt. Viva Kirmani and Expert Facilitator UNESCO – Mr. Rahul Goswamy discussed about the various strategies and challenges and shared their vision and ideas to preserve and promote the cultural heritage of Aranmula through a long-term plan for the rejuvenation of the Pampa and the protection of the environment via a comprehensive plan. The panellists also mulled over the possibilities of organising culturally rich festivals in Aranmula, establishing a Aranmula Heritage Deemed University, a museum for replicas of masterpieces of Indian arts, including murals, and an Institute for Heritage of Aranmula.