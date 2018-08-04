The 30th International conference on Sleep Disorders and psychiatry will take place on July 08-09, 2019 in the city Vienna, Austria.

The theme of the congress will be “New Directions And Global Perspectives in Neurology, Psychiatry & Sleep Disorders.”

A special focus of the Congress will be the integration of new technologies and research findings. It will also bring together expert Psychiatrists, researchers and leaders of stakeholder organizations in the field of Sleep Medicine, offering an outstanding set of Plenary and State of the Lectures, Educational Courses, Symposia, Workshops with experts and sessions designed by and for early career psychiatrists.

A Sleep Disorder or Somnipathy is a Medical disorder of the sleep patterns of a person or animal. Some Sleep disorder are serious enough to interfere with normal Physical, Mental, Social and Emotional Functioning.