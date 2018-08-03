Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market by Application & Product 2018-2023

Overview

Adhesives and sealants are utilized amid surgical strategies to strengthen surgical wounds, repair injured tissues, or even supplant normal suturing techniques. These items can be utilized as subordinates to sutures to anticipate air and fluid spillages. They can be created normally or artificially, and are utilized produce three-dimensional systems, which tie to the objective tissues and go about as sealants, haemostats, or adhesives.

Underlying Causes

The development of the surgical sealants and adhesives market is driven by ascend in geriatric populace and increment in mindfulness towards the potential advantages of surgical sealants in surgical systems. Be that as it may, mind-boggling expense related with surgical sealants and the accessibility of trades for surgical adhesives and sealants upset the development of this market. For example, minimally invasive surgery is an option, as this method just needs a little cut for the task to be performed, in this way dispensing with the inconveniences related with draining and air spillage. Then again, the presentation of novel surgical sealants and adhesives is relied upon to make lucrative open doors for the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is geographically segmented in regions of Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific Market is geographically segmented into major countries of India, China, Japan, South Korea and Australia. The market in this region has been growing at an exceptional pace and is projected to have the highest market share among all other regions. Asia Pacific Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market size was almost USD 394 million in 2018. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8 % to reach USD 689 million by 2023. It is the fastest growing market capturing a 19% of the global market share.

CryoLife, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc., Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), and C.R. Bard, Inc. (U.S.) held the key share of the surgical sealants and adhesives market and are likely continue to dominate the market between 2018 and 2023.

Some of the primary players operating in this market are Cohera Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Ocular Therapuetix, Inc. (U.S.), Vivostat A/S (Denmark), and Sealantis Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic plc (U.S.), Sanofi Group (France), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

