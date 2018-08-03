PT. Indo Karya Solusi Madani Becomes the Leading Distributor of Geotextile Materials

For Immediate Release:

August, 2018: Soil erosion is a very common problem which we face since we first learned how to cultivate the land. Fortunately, many solutions have been produced since that time. One such solution is the use of woven and non-woven geotextiles. They are a permanent fabric to assist in the retention of soil in many different situations. They also allow moisture to penetrate the material, but restrict plant life from starting.

Woven geotextiles are used in a great deal in landscaping projects. PT. Indo Karya Solusi Madani is a renowned distributor and supplier of geotextile products in Indonesia. Offering an extensive range of geotextile products that address the hassles with hydraulic, civil as well the environmental issues, this geotextile Indonesia Company is a leading distributor of woven and non-woven geotextile products.

In addition to serving the domestic market in Indonesia, they also sell geotextile products to countries across the world. The products from this company comply with the international quality management standards and are customized to suit the specific needs and requirements of the customers. The best part about the products from this company is that it comes for the most competitive rates.

Hence, picking these products, customers will gain in the aspect of product quality as well as the price. They sell woven and non-woven geotextile materials of all sizes and specifications of various grams. There is the highest of polyester material and also polyprophilen (PET) and PP. The products and services offered by this company meet the expectation of the customers with 100% satisfaction.

About the Company:

Indo Karya Solusi Madani is an Indonesian based distributor and supplier of woven and non-woven geotextile materials used in a wide range of industries. To know more, visit https://jualgeotexindonesia.wordpress.com/

Contact Details:

Author Name: CYBER ABDUL MUFALLAH

Business / Company Name: PT. Indo Karya Solusi Madani

Local Address: Jl. Education No. 7 – Gn. Sindur, Bogor

Phone number: +6282113316793

Company Mail id: indokaryasm@gmail.com

###