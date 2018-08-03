Luv and Bart Speaks On the Charm of Minimalistic Jewelry

– Minimalism is now the ultimate charm of every woman

– The art of simple and subtle jewelry is picking up the pace

– The less is always more when adorning a statement piece of jewelry

Luv and Bart is a leading brand hell bent in offering its customers with the widest and flattering range of simple and subtle pieces of jewelry to accentuate the different phases of your life with absolute perfection and flamboyancy. They are the creators of intricate art and plush designs that lend each piece of bauble we have professionally made under our umbrella a shine and a must-needed touch of sophistication. Each trinket is the representation of their virtuous vision molded into the aesthetics we wish to accomplish through our carefully though after product line. Simplicity, elegance, and beauty are the virtues that best define the refinement with which their pieces of jewelry are structured and put together. The designers are brain-stormed by their precisians in a way that they can sit well in your everyday life with ease and magnificence that will surely turn heads.

The sophistication and appeal of statement jewelry are reaching a searing height and a trend that people are effortlessly accommodating and making space of in their everyday life. Luv and Bart have embarked on this journey to ensure that every single piece of jewelry that they design and cater can be regarded as a treasured addition to everybody’s jewelry box. A steady shift from the heavy chunky pieces towards more subtle, delicate and minimalistic ones have motivated people who always do not want to go way out of their comfort zone and settle for a simple bland yet polished look. We let people discover the statement pieces with a little edge through our super luxe yet the tenuous range of necklaces for women, earrings and Best bracelets for women. We call our jewelry line musketeers that are circumnavigated around the attributes of boldness, ultra-fineness, and utilitarian. With our ultimate chic-worthy jewelry we are setting you off on an entirely different zone and arena with an edge that you will not find anywhere else.

With the artistic touch of sterling silver, each piece is designed with the personal hands of some of the top-notch and meticulous artisans making it reliable, durable and utterly and entirely unique. This treasure trove that we have built from the ground up has been a carefully laid out plan to offer quality and products that will bind people to the brand and make them ask for more. We strive on the path to encourage belles to step aside from the ordinary and develop their own DNA in jewelry style and fashion coming directly from their conscience and gut. We want women to shine even when they are in their most personal self and to leave their touch and aura every time they pass through a crowd full of clichés and ordinary.

Luv and Bart welcome you all to the world full of the dazzling selection of quality jewelry at an affordable price. Paying utmost attention to people of all ages, altitudes, and persona our product portfolio is diversified to the best-giving everyone something to choose for themselves. From delicate chains, funky yet simple bracelets to swoon-worthy Best earrings for women our collection has something to offer everyone with a taste and style that can be best complimented with an array of different outfits made for different occasions. So come and get the fill of your favorite piece of minimalistic jewelry here at Luv & Bart and buy bracelets for women that are too hard to ignore.