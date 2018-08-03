Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Market 2018 : Market Size, Share, Trend & Forecast

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

A wine refrigerator, also called wine cooler, is made especially to chill wine to the perfect serving temperature for great taste.

China is the largest production of Wine Cooler Refrigerator, with a production value market share nearly 40.27% in 2016.

The second place is USA; following China with the production value market share over 21.54% in 2016. Europe is another important production market of Wine Cooler Refrigerator.

There are three kinds of Wine Cooler Refrigerator Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers), Small Countertop Refrigerators, Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator and Large “Wine Cellar” Refrigerators. Report data showed that 67.48% of the Wine Cooler Refrigerator market demand in Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers), 7.59% in Small Countertop Refrigerators, and 19.28% in Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator in 2016.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Wine Cooler Refrigerator will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1160 million by 2023, from US$ 890 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wine Cooler Refrigerator market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers)

Small Countertop Refrigerators

Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator

Large “Wine Cellar” Refrigerators

Compressor Wine Coolers

Segmentation by application:

Specialty Store

DIY

Online Shopping

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Haier

Danby

Electrolux

Avanti

Vinotemp

Eurocave

U-LINE

Viking Range

La Sommeliere

Climadiff

Newair

Donlert Electrical

BOSCH

LG

Perlick

SICAO

VRBON

Whynter

Yehos

Some of Major Point From TOC of Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Market 2018

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Wine Cooler Refrigerator Segment by Type

2.2.1 Small Chillers (Wine Coolers, Wine Chillers)

2.2.2 Small Countertop Refrigerators

2.2.3 Medium-Size Wine Refrigerator

2.2.4 Large “Wine Cellar” Refrigerators

2.2.5 Compressor Wine Coolers

2.3 Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Wine Cooler Refrigerator Segment by Application

2.4.1 Specialty Store

2.4.2 DIY

2.4.3 Online Shopping

2.4.4 Others

2.5 Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Wine Cooler Refrigerator Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Continued….

