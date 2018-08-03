Global Heating Coil Market 2018 : Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Heating Coil Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.

This report studies the Heating Coil market, which converts electricity into heat through the process of resistive.

As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Heating Coil in the international market, the current demand for Heating Coil product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.

Heating Coil is mainly manufactured and sold by major companies;

these companies occupied about 30.32% market share in 2016.

Geographically, Europe is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 18.43 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. But Europe shared 22.72% of global total revenue.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Heating Coil will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13800 million by 2023, from US$ 10900 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heating Coil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Tubular Heater

Cartridge Heaters

Band Heaters

Others

Segmentation by application:

HVAC Industry

Industrial Equipment

Home Application

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sandvik Materials Technology

ZI Heating Element Technologies

Escorts Limited

Kawai Electric Ltd.

Watlow Electric Manufacturing

WATTCO

Tutco

Rama Corp

Marathon Heater

SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD

Backer Hotwatt, Inc

Sunrise Products

HC Coils

NTT Heating

JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc

