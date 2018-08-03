Global Heating Coil Market 2018 : Size, Market Segmentation and Future Forecasts

The Study discussed brief overview and in-depth assessment on Global Heating Coil Market 2018 including key market trends,upcoming technologies,industry drivers,challenges,regulatory policies,with key company profiles and overall competitive scenario.The market study can help them to make critical business decisions on production techniques,raw materials procurement,and to increase industry chain cycle of market across the globe.
This report studies the Heating Coil market, which converts electricity into heat through the process of resistive.
As international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties. Due to the government’ policy and the high sales of Heating Coil in the international market, the current demand for Heating Coil product is relatively stable in the mature market, such as North America and Europe, but the demand in China is relatively higher due to the downstream demand.
Heating Coil is mainly manufactured and sold by Sandvik Materials Technology, ZI Heating Element Technologies, Escorts Limited, Kawai Electric Ltd, Watlow Electric Manufacturing,
WATTCO, Tutco, Rama Corp, Marathon Heater, SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Backer Hotwatt, Inc, Sunrise Products, HC Coils, NTT Heating, JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc; and these companies occupied about 30.32% market share in 2016.
Geographically, Europe is the largest sales market in the world, which took about 18.43 percent of the global consumption volume in 2016. But Europe shared 22.72% of global total revenue.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Heating Coil will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13800 million by 2023, from US$ 10900 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Heating Coil market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Tubular Heater
Cartridge Heaters
Band Heaters
Others
Segmentation by application:
HVAC Industry
Industrial Equipment
Home Application
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Sandvik Materials Technology
ZI Heating Element Technologies
Escorts Limited
Kawai Electric Ltd.
Watlow Electric Manufacturing
WATTCO
Tutco
Rama Corp
Marathon Heater
SHANGHAI MINKVON INDUSTRY CO., LTD
Backer Hotwatt, Inc
Sunrise Products
HC Coils
NTT Heating
JFD Tube & Coil Products Inc
