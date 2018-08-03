Electroencephalography Monitors Market 2018 to Earn a Valuation of 429.55 billion by 2023

The Global EEG (Electroencephalography) Monitors Market was worth USD 223.86 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 429.55 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during the forecast period.

Expanding commonness of neurological disorders and increasing awareness about these issues are main considerations contributing toward the development of the market. As per the Society for Neuroscience, around 38% of the European Union populace is experiencing either type of mental disorder. According to the Society for Neuroscience, around 38% of the European Union population is suffering from one or the other form of mental disorder. Moreover, these conditions cost Europeans more than USD 902.43 billion each year. Hence, in order to detect brain abnormalities in early stages, the demand for advanced EEG products is high and is expected to grow at high rate in the near future.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are Cadwell Industries Inc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics, Electrical Geodesics Inc, Noraxon U.S.A Inc, Neurowave Monitors Inc and Nihon Kohden America Inc.

The significant players are taking up different inorganic and organic monitors, for example, new product advancement, acquisitions, collaborations, mergers, and local development for serving the neglected needs of their clients.

Electroencephalography Monitors Market Segmentation-

By Type:

Electroencephalography Monitors Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Product Insights –

In terms of product, the market is sectioned into 25-channel EEG,32-channel EEG, 8-channel EEG, 21-channel EEG, 40-channel EEG, and multichannel EEG. In 2015, 32-channel EEG was the biggest income netting portion and is additionally anticipated to keep up its strength amid the conjecture time frame. The innovative progression in 32-channel EEG products and its high appropriation by human services proficient are main considerations driving business sector development. On the basis of revenue, the 32-channel EEG fragment is trailed by 25-channel EEG and 40-channel EEG 2015.

End User Insights –

Hospitals ruled the general market in 2015 inferable from the developing number of patients enduring with traumatic brain injuries, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. Diagnostic centres portion is foreseen to witness quickest development amid the examination time frame, because of the developing awareness for neurodegenerative disorders. The developing awareness of neurological disorders among individuals prompts interest for cutting edge EEG products for ailments diagnosis and avoidance.

Regional Outlook –

In 2015 North America commanded the Electroencephalography monitors market took after by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rising pervasiveness of different rest and neurodegenerative issue and availability to protection are central point adding to development of the market in this region. Asia Pacific is assessed to develop at most astounding rate amid the gauge time frame in view of expanding aged populace in this area. Likewise, undiscovered opportunities pen doors alongside quickly creating human services foundation in nations, for example, India and China is driving the market development.

What makes our report unique?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Electroencephalography Monitors Market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the

Electroencephalography Monitors Market

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

