Cloud Storage Market Analysis 2018-2023: Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Highlights:

Cloud storage allows enterprises to store data on remote servers that can be accessed through internet. These remote servers are maintained, operated and managed by cloud storage service providers. Cloud storage is basically a virtual mode of data storage. The data stored on cloud can be accessed and shared across devices through internet. Data security is a major restraining factor in cloud storage. Due to rapid growth in malicious hacking technologies, data security is at risk and can lead to heavy losses for the company if critical data is hacked.

Major factors driving the growth of cloud storage market are high demand for hybrid cloud storage and growing need for enterprise mobility. Need for easy implementation of cloud storage systems is another factor fueling the growth of cloud storage market. The solution segment is further classified into primary storage, cloud storage gateway, data archiving, disaster recovery and back up storage. Out of these Cloud Storage Market gateway has gained maximum popularity owing to easy integration into existing infrastructure of the enterprise.

Other restraining factors in Cloud Storage Market would be regulatory compliance issues and lack of high network bandwidth for data transfer. These issues can cause hindrance in growth of cloud storage market.

The global cloud storage market is expected to grow at approx. USD 104 Billion by 2023, at 25% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

VMware, Inc. (U.S.)

HP Enterprise Company (U.S.)

Google, Inc. (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Rackspace Hosting, Inc. (U.S.)

EMC Corporation (U.S.)

Dropbox, Inc. (U.S.)

Cloud Storage Market Segmentation:

The cloud storage market has been segmented on the basis of solution, service, deployment and vertical. The managed services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to better user experience. Managed services offer remote management of IT infrastructure and hence large number of companies are opting for managed services.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of cloud storage market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

The highest market share in North America region is attributed to early adoption of new technologies and larger investments in cloud based solutions.

