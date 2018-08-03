London, United Kingdom: Capita Scaling Partner announced shortlisted digital disruptors to take part in TechMarketView Early Stage Partner (TESP) programme and StaffCircle is one of them. StaffCircle is the best company that provides your workforce with a communication platform for improving internal communications to desk and remote workers.

StaffCircle is a platform that engages your workforce by creating a multichannel digital communication channel for all desk and non-desk based employees and enabling fast and secure information access from any device.

Capita Scaling and TechMarketView work together to identify best ‘digital disruptors’ that had taken part in the TechMarketView Early Stage Partner (TESP) programme. This was the first digital disruptor initiative in the TESP programme with Capital Scaling Partner.

Capita will sit adjacent with the successful digital disruptors at every step. They will provide a direct access to the decision makers by pitching their opinion to our own client base. These companies were motivated and encouraged that they must act and think big while retaining their own brand, individuality, values, agility, and negotiating terms with clients and suppliers on an equal balance.

StaffCircle with other shortlisted companies has attended an intensive 90-minute Pre-Qualification Session (PQS) with the Capita Scaling Partner team and TechMarketView research directors. The PQS events were held in London on Monday 18 June and Wednesday 20 June 2018.

About StaffCircle:

StaffCircle is a global communications and workforce management platform. StaffCircle’s mission is to engage, empower and enhance people at work through technology. StaffCircle is initially aimed at medium and large-sized organisations with 50 to 50,000 employees. Founded in 2017 by Mark Seemann (CEO), StaffCircle operates from offices in Chester and the Midlands within the United Kingdom.

