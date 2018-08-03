Automated Gram Stainer Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

Automated Gram Stainer Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2025

Gram staining is a method which distinguishes bacteria into two group, Gram positive bacteria and Gram negative bacteria. The technique was developed by Christian Gram, a Danish bacteriologist. Gram staining differentiates bacteria based on physical and chemical properties of the cell wall by the presence or absence of peptidoglycan. Gram staining is the primary step for identification of bacteria. It is performed on clinical specimen when an infection is suspected. Manual Gram staining is cumbersome and time consuming; it also possesses the risk of exposure to toxic chemicals. Automated Gram stainers are used nowadays in order to minimize error and time. These stainers provide safety and reliability and increase the number of testing samples.

The global Automated Gram Stainer Market is estimated to experience a robust growth during the forecast period. Compared to the manual stainer, advantages of the automated stainer such as less time consuming, reliable, safe, less manipulating, etc. are the key factors propelling the growth of the automated Gram stainer market during the forecast period. Increase in the volume of tests, high prevalence of infectious diseases, rise in awareness toward health care, etc. are anticipated to drive the automated Gram stainer market in the near future. Furthermore, upsurge in funds from private and public sectors, rise in productivity, advanced technological solutions, development in the field of medical microbiology, clinical diagnostics, forensics, etc. are projected to augment the growth of the global automated Gram stainer market in the next few years. However, high cost of the instrument, reluctance in adopting automation in developing countries, compatibility issues, etc. are some of the factors anticipated to restrain the growth of the automated Gram stainer market throughout till 2025.

The global automated Gram stainer market can be segmented on the basis of slide capacity, end-users, and region. Based on slide capacity, the global automated stainer market can be classified into 1 slide, 1 to 12 slides, 1- 30 slides, and above 80 slides. The above 80 slides segment is expected to constitute a significant share of the automated Gram stainer market due to continuous increase in the volume of tests. Based on end-user, the global automated Gram stainer market can be divided into hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, academic institutes, and research laboratories. The hospitals and diagnostic laboratories segment is anticipated to account for the dominant share of the global automated Gram stainer market. High prevalence of infectious diseases is a key factor contributing to the expansion of the segment.

The automated Gram stainer market is projected to expand at a significant rate across all regions. Geographically the automated Gram stainer market can be segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the automated Gram stainer market in terms of value and volume. The factors propelling the market in North America are developed health care infrastructure, increase diagnostic laboratories, high adoption rate of stainers, rise in health care expenditure, development in clinical diagnostic laboratories, CROs etc. Europe is anticipated to constitute a significant market share, followed by North America, due to rise in awareness about automated stainers, adoption of technologically advanced solutions for minimizing errors, etc. Asia Pacific is expected to register a high growth rate in the global automated Gram stainer market owing to factors such as development in the health care and research industries, surge in health care expenditure, rise in awareness, entry of new market players, increase in incidences of infectious diseases, etc.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global automated Gram stainer market are bioMérieux SA, ELITechGroup, Fisher Scientific Company LLC, Hardy Diagnostics, IUL S.A, and ZHUHAI DL BIOTECH CO., LTD.

