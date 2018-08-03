Assisted Living Technologies Market: Technological Growth Map with an Impact-Analysis

Assisted Living Technologies Market to Partake Significant Development by 2025

Assisted living technologies deal with improving quality of life with the help of a group of service providers. This group is responsible for providing personal services, round the clock supervision, and assistance in the area of health care related services. With the onset of Medicare and Medicaid, there is beginning of long term service delivery which consists of nursing care at home facilities. In order words, assisted living technologies is an integration of standalone assisted technologies with elements of smart home and telehealth services. Assisted technology services deal with information and communication technologies which are used for diagnosis, treatment, consultations, and patient education.

The European Union funded project SOPRANO (Service-Oriented Programmable Smart Environments for Older Europeans) is a renowned international consortium consisting of corporations, service providers, academic institutions, and partners with countries such as Greece, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands, Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, and Canada. The Cambridge Assisted Living Technologies (Cambridge ALT) is developed with the aim of encouraging older people to live in their own homes for a longer duration. Also, students of EPSRC Center for Doctoral Training (CDT) in Sensor Technologies and Application have developed an innovative platform for technology with an aim to revolutionize home care for older citizens. The basic activities included in assisted living technologies are 24*7 home care service for protection, emergency service, inclusion of three meals daily, encouragement of social gatherings, continuous supervision for physical or mentally disabled individuals, facilities such as housekeeping, and maintenance and transportation.

The global Assisted Living Technologies Market is driven by increase in aging population, innovation in technology, and rise in awareness among the population. Life expectancy of people has increased in the last decade. This has led to a large population above reproducible age. The ability of a person to work and carry out daily activities decreases with age. Hence, rise in geriatric population has led to increase in demand for using assistance for many activities. According to the National Institute of Aging, in 2010, 8% of the world’s population, about 524 million, was aged 65 years or older. Between 2010 and 2050, the geriatric population in less developed countries is projected to increase by more than 250% as compared to 71% in the developed countries. With increasing age, there is increasing in incidence of chronic diseases leading to hospitalization and thus will require assistance at hospitals or at home care facilities. However, high cost associated with these technologies and budget constraints are the major restraints of the global assisted living technologies market.

The global assisted living technologies market can be segmented into devices used in residence and devices used at institutions. In terms of region, the global market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe are highly potential markets for assisted living technologies. Awareness among the population, government investment in improving the quality of life, increase in disposable income, advancement is technologies and technological knowhow by citizens in the country are major factors contributing to the growth of the assisted living technologies market in these regions. Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for assisted living technologies due to slow growth of technology, lesser disposable income, and less awareness.

Key players in the global assisted living technologies market are Assisted Living Technologies, Inc., CareTech AB, Chubb Community Care, GreenPeak Technologies BV, Koninklijke Philips N.V., OBS Medical Ltd., Possum Ltd., Telbois, TeleAlarm S.A., Tunstall Healthcare Ltd., Tyco Security Products, and Tynetec, among others.

