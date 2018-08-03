Edupliance announces a webinar titled, “ABC’s of Special Education Law” attendees will discuss the various federal statutes and regulations relating to students with disabilities. The event goes LIVE on Tuesday, Aug 09, from 1:00 PM to 02:00 PM, EST / 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM PST.

The Special Education Law is a very large area and is ever-changing in today’s times. It was passed in 1975 and has gone through several adjustments and additions along the way. If you are an individual working in this industry you need to keep yourself check with all the latest additions and their history.

The 60-minutes webinar will be conducted by Hope N. Kirsch, M.A.(Ed.), Esq., is a licensed special education teacher and attorney having experience. She practices special education law at Kirsch-Goodwin & Kirsch, PLLC, representing K-12 and higher education students throughout Arizona in school-related matters including advocacy, Due Process, 504s, OCR, discipline, and bullying. Hope was a special education teacher and coordinator in the New York City public schools for 18 years where she worked with the most challenging populations and supervised and trained teachers in teaching strategies, curriculum development, writing IEPs and behavior management.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• History of Special Education

• The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (the “IDEA”)

• Section 504 of the Rehabilitations Act of 1973

• The Americans with Disabilities Act Amendment Act (the “ADAAA”) of 2008

• Individualized Education Plans (“IEPs”) versus Section 504 Plans

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

