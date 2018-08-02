The Myasthenia Gravis Market Report Offers Growth Prospects by 2023

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market Overview

Myasthenia gravis is a neuromuscular disorder that leads to the weakening of skeletal muscles, which are responsible for the movement of the body. This condition occurs due to the impairment of communication between muscles and nerve cells. This impairment causes difficulties in the contraction and relaxation of muscles which are crucial for carrying out daily activities, resulting in muscle weakness. It mostly affects the muscles that control the eyes and eyelids, facial expressions, chewing, and speaking. As per a study conducted by the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, myasthenia gravis is the most common type of neuromuscular disorder. It is a rare condition with a prevalence of 14 to 20 cases per 100,000 people in the United States.

Numerous organizations are undertaking global initiatives and spreading awareness about this disease. Some of these are as follows: Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, Inc., American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association, Muscular Dystrophy Association, and others.

The prognosis of the patients of myasthenia gravis is usually good and the quality of treatment can subside the disease if treated at early stages.

This condition can occur both in males and females and all ethnic groups. It usually affects women under 40 and the geriatric population from 50 to 70 years old. Younger patients are rarely diagnosed with the myasthenia gravis disease also known as thymus tumor (thymoma). According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) about 60,000 Americans suffer from neuromuscular disorders each year in the U.S.

Factors such as increasing cases of neuromuscular disorders, growing awareness regarding the treatment line, and increasing number of clinical facilities across the region are driving the market growth. However, the high cost of treatment and ignorance of signs and symptoms are constraining the growth of the market.

The global market for the myasthenia gravis disease is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.5% during 2017 to 2023.

Myasthenia Gravis Market: Key Players

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (U.S.), Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd. (India), Piramal Healthcare (India), Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (Switzerland), Apotex Corporation (Canada), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel), RPG Life Sciences (India), Cipla (India), F. Hoffmann Roche La Ltd. (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Biogen Inc. (U.S.), and AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (UK), Fresenius Kabi (Germany), and others

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market — Regional Analysis

The global myasthenia gravis disease market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas accounted for the largest market share of the global myasthenia gravis disease market owing to the growing number of drug manufacturers, increasing awareness about the long-term effects of muscle dystrophy, and rising government funding for the treatment of this disease in the region. Moreover, the U.S. contributes to a significant market share in the global pharmaceutical industry.

The European myasthenia gravis disease market is the second largest market followed by the Asia Pacific region.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for the global myasthenia gravis disease market due to the growing awareness about neuromuscular disorders and vast improvement in health care reforms in countries such as Malaysia, India, Indonesia, and China.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as the extensive development of the healthcare infrastructure and rising R&D activities in the healthcare sector.

Global Myasthenia Gravis Market: Segmentation

The global myasthenia gravis disease market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into imaging, blood tests, electrodiagnostic, edrophonium tests, pulmonary function tests, and others. The imaging segment is classified into X-ray, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and others.

On the basis of treatment, the global myasthenia gravis disease market can be segmented into medication, surgery, autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (HSCT), plasmapheresis and intravenous immunoglobulin, and others.

The medication segment is divided into acetylcholinesterase inhibitors, immunosuppressant drugs, steroids, and others. The acetylcholinesterase inhibitors are classified into atropine, neostigmine, pyridostigmine, and others. The immunosuppressant drugs are further divided into azathioprine, mycophenolate mofetil, tacrolimus, and rituximab. The steroids are further divided into prednisone, and others. Surgery is finally divided into thymectomy and others.

On the basis of end-user, the global myasthenia gravis disease market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, academic research institutes, and others.

