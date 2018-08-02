Latin America Veterinary Healthcare Market to grow over USD 5.11 billion by 2023

Latin America Veterinary Healthcare Market is currently estimated at $3.46 billion market in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.11 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 8.1% in the forecast period

The Latin America Veterinary Healthcare Market has seen an exemplar shift in the previous couple of years with the rise of new and technologically advanced products, which optimistically affected the general development of the market. Healthcare products play important role in growth and health of the animal.

Veterinary healthcare market covers both wild and pet animals and the market associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of their ailments. Increasing awareness of livestock health and pet animals’ numbers are the key factors influencing this market.

Veterinary Healthcare Market: Drivers & Restraints

There is an increase in the number of animal adoption and ownership and increased care towards pets. Increase in awareness among people regarding their pet health and few prerequisites for drug approval for animals are the major driving forces for the growth of market. However, ethical concerns and rising regulation on antibiotics used for animal testing and high costs are the factors which may hamper the growth of the market.

Veterinary Healthcare Market: Segmentation

By Animal Type

• Farm Animal

• Companion Animals

By Product

• Vaccines

• Feed Additives

• Pharmaceuticals

Veterinary Healthcare Market: Overview

Product wise Feed additives are leading the market due to easy administration and increased necessity. The scope of Veterinary medicine is broad covering various animal species both domestic and wild. The increasing importance for the production of livestock animals is generating growth in the animal healthcare market.

Veterinary Healthcare Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, market is segmented into various regions namely Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. Latin America is expected to increase at highest CAGR during the forecast period because of the growing healthcare facilities, technological advancements in developing countries, rapid adoption rate, increasing consumer awareness. Further, Ever increasing population, stable economy is expected to result in increased demand for protein rich foods, especially in the developing countries

Key Questions Answered

• What is the current and future Veterinary Healthcare Market outlook in Latin America? What trends are affecting the market?

• What is the competitive landscape and market share of major players in the Veterinary Healthcare Market space in Latin America?

• What are the key, high growth markets that Veterinary Healthcare Market manufacturers should expand into? Which market segments are growing the fastest?

• What are the unmet needs with the Veterinary Healthcare currently on the market? How will emerging technologies fulfil these unmet needs?

• What is consumer perception and market outlook of Veterinary Healthcare?

• What are the challenges and barriers that have hindered widespread adoption of Veterinary Healthcare?

Veterinary Healthcare Market: Key Players

Some of the major companies dominating the market, by their products include BoehringerIngelheim GmbH, Sanofi S.A., Merck & Co., Novasep, Ceva Santé Animale, Koninklijke DSM N.V, SeQuent Scientific Ltd., Zoetis Inc., Nutreco N.V., Vétoquinol S.A., Bayer AG, Cargill, Inc., Eli Lilly, Novartis AG and Virbac S.A.

