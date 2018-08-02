Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch: An accomplishment in uncompromised harmonization

The Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch has everything to match every need for modern regalia and sportiness. Everything about it is large – from the band to the face and everything else. It is also one of the brand’s most stylish and attractive releases. Topped with a scratch resistant Flame-Fusion crystal that has been created by fusing aluminum oxide particles sprinkled through an oxy-hydrogen flame, beneath it’s a Hattori VD51 Japanese quartz movement with a 60 minutes chronograph mechanism that runs the show.

The Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch stands out from the rest being very unique and stylish due to its twisted wire accent on the bezel. The royal blue dial features a chronograph layout that’s different from the rest; in the sense, there are two-sub dials instead of three, which helps to keep the dial layout clean yet full; else, the big, brightly-lumed hour markers and broad, skeleton-sword hands would make the face appear too congested. The design keeps everything big, bold and bright but doesn’t compromise on visibility.

The yellow gold tone of the case and the bracelet of the Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch offer a pleasant yet sharp contrast to the blue dial, which is a distinct choice for the fashion-forward men who also like to delve into adventurous sprees from time to time. It is safe to wear the Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch with your expensive suits of whatever color it may be; the Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch is one of Invicta Bolt’s most stylish model ever created. With its 100 meters of water resistance feature, you can take the Mens Invicta Watches for any recreational water sports, including scuba-diving to moderate depths.

The Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch is a wise choice for anyone with medium to thick wrists. With the sharpness it exhibits through its attitude and abilities, this particular Invicta Bolt chronograph watch is for masterminds to whom dominance is a way of life. The Invicta Bolt Chronograph Quartz 25549 Men’s Watch has a movement that synchronizes perfectly to any speed-related activity; a casing that’s complex in its engineering and a signature rope-pattern along its bezel, not to be found in any other watch. It’s a jewelry design that’s sure to bring a lasting impression and suit any taste.

