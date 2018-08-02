Godrej Eternity | 2 & 3 BHK Home on Kanakpura road Bangalore

Godrej Eternity – A new launch project by Godrej Properties, which is elegantly sited at the prime residential location of South Bangalore that is Off Kanakapura Road. This residential dwelling by Godrej Properties offers you 2 BHK and 3 BHK units with fresh air, greenery, pleasant surroundings, fast-lane connectivity to all the major work places, reputed educational institutions and many more.

Godrej Eternity Bangalore is being developed on 18 acres of land. Godrej Eternity Location is one of the speedily developing localities in the Bangalore South. Apart from the brand, location of the project is an added advantage for investment in South Bangalore. Investing to this project will be worth value for one’s hard earned money.

Godrej Eteenity Kanakapura Road comprises of G+3 towers with 800 apartments. The interiors of the Godrej Eternity are well spacious and well designed. The emergence of quality social infrastructure, with international schools and shopping malls, has drawn the attraction of home buyers for their end use.

This super luxurious project on Kanakapura road is blended with of most modern and extravagance amenities which is carefully planned and designed according to specifications and requirements of today’s’ generation. Modern and luxury facilities of Godrej Eternity Apartments include lavish and spacious clubhouse dispersed over 20,000 Sqft.

It endow with plenty of recreational activities to keep its residents fresh along with an opportunity to interact with people much like yourself. Some of the many facilities of club house are – mini theatre, fully equipped gymnasium, indoor badminton court, gaming arcade and much more.

Godrej Eternity floor plans are planned and designed according to the Vaastu guidelines to ensure health, wealth and success all along the life of its residents. Primly constructed project of Godrej Properties will be available at very affordable Prices. Most of the IT people are finding Godrej Eternity as the perfect destination to reside. The environment friendly location of the projects offers a beautifully landscaped garden dispersed across 5 acres of land.

Godrej Eternity – Amenities

Extensive Amenities

Extensive Open/Green Areas inspired by Lalbagh and Cubbon Park with tree lined avenues inspired by Jayanagar’ s tree lined roads. We have also retained the soul of the site by preserving the native species of trees like mango, chickoo and coconut.

Secured neighbourhood with CCTV surveillance, IP based camera, 24*7 security, bus shelter for school going children

Excellent connectivity through NICE Ring Road and Outer Ring Road to Bannerghatta Road, Mysore Road, Electronic City, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Banashankari and BTM.

Retail High Street with Apollo Pharmacy, Omegaa Diagnostics and Healthcare, Nilgiris Supermarket and a restaurant.

Terrace Lounge with barbecue area, star gazing area, acupressure pathway and socializing area with hammocks

Lavish 20,000 Sq ft Clubhouse with multiple activity zones:

Extensive sports facilities – Cricket Pitch, Outdoor and Kids Swimming Pool, Gym, Multi-Play Court.

Indoor sports – Indoor Badminton Court, Gaming Arcade, Billiards, Table tennis Room, Cards Room

Entertainment options – Mini Theatre, Music room, Yoga/Dance room, Multi-Purpose Hall, Guest rooms and Senior Citizen courts.

Health & Fitness – Jogging/Walking/Cycling Tracks and Health Club.

Learning centres – Library room and Crèche.

Work friendly features– Video conferencing in the business centre, Wi- Fi enabled homes and laundry facility.

