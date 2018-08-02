Fairfield Geotechnologies Implements EXP’s Safety & Management of Change Software to Improve Internal Safety Initiatives

EXP, a leader in Integrated EHS Management software is proud to announce that Fairfield Geotechnologies (“Fairfield Geo”), a global leader in seismic nodal technology, has chosen EXP as their partner for the implementation of their Safety Management and Management of Change (MOC) modules.

New York, NY, August 02, 2018 — EXP, a leader in Integrated EHS Management software is proud to announce that Fairfield Geotechnologies (“Fairfield Geo”), a global leader in seismic nodal technology, has chosen EXP as their partner for the implementation of their Safety Management and Management of Change (MOC) modules.

With Fairfield Geo’s implementation of EXP’s Safety Management modules, Fairfield Geo will have access to a variety of web-based tools, and best practices to drive and improve their safety culture and performance throughout the organization.

EXP’s MOC module will allow Fairfield Geo to manage any functional process or organizational change. The module allows recording and analysis of the impacts of change, and pre- and post- implementation requirements. Through the use of our software, proper personnel can be engaged at the appropriate time throughout the MOC lifecycle with all reviews, approvals, and change requirements tracking.

The following EXP modules are being implemented as software as a service (SaaS) at this time:

– Incident Management, for reporting, investigation, root cause analysis of incidents and injuries/illnesses and detailed action item tracking.

– Key Performance Indicators, to gather, aggregate, and analyze safety performance data to quickly report and analyze leading and lagging indicators, monitor organizational performance, and improve operational decisions.

– Observations, to identify, record, classify and report numerous types of hazards, observations, near misses and behavior based audits.

– Management of Change module used to propose, maintain, approve, track, train on and execute change within an organization

– Action Items module, to consolidate corrective/preventive actions from various sources including all integrated EXP modules.

“We are pleased to be Fairfield Geo’s trusted partner in their initiatives to promote effective safety performance and change management.” said Sree Velicheti, Chief Executive Officer of EXP, “Fairfield Geo is a global leader in their industry, and their commitment to the highest QHSE standards is clear.”

“At Fairfield Geo, our QHSE performance is exemplary and is consistent with our core values and our firm commitment of Zero harm to People, Property and the Environment. With the implementation of the EXP toolkit, we aim to further strengthen our core processes and operational performance,” stated Charles (Chuck) Davison, President and CEO of Fairfield Geotechnologies. “The transparency, analysis and knowledge sharing that the toolkit provides will enhance our global safety culture.”

Contact:

Kyle Lauriano

EXP Systems LLC

285 Davidson Avenue, Suite 101

Somerset, NJ 08873

1-732-626-3700

klauriano@exp-inc.com