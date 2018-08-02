Buy Stylish and Long-lasting Garden Benches from Yardly

Garden benches provide many advantages for home-owners. Yardly offers high-quality garden benches that make outdoor living space more desirable.

[LITHGOW, 2/8/2018]—Sourced from innovative brands, Yardly supplies a wide range of garden benches at great value prices. Their range of garden benches provide home-owners with a comfortable place to enjoy the sunshine − with the confidence that their furniture is durable and weather-resistant.

Enjoy the Great Outdoors

Made from high-quality polypropylene, the benches are perfect additions to a patio, courtyard, terrace or any outdoor residential location. They are comfortable and provide cost-effective outdoor seating to complement the Australian lifestyle.

Home-owners can rely on Yardly for prompt delivery of their garden bench. All products are checked and secured before transport so that they arrive at their customers’ doorstep in excellent condition.

A Range of Garden Benches

The company’s garden benches are available in white, brown and taupe. Not only are they comfortable to sit on, but they are versatile too, with a handy storage unit. The storage compartment is accessed by lifting the seat. The storage capacity is large enough to store a variety outdoor equipment such as children’s toys, gardening gear, pool equipment and more.

Yardly’s garden benches are made from UV stabilised plastic to offer years of reliable use. The UV resin provides protection for stored items from becoming sun-bleached, mouldy or weather-beaten. All of Yardly’s garden benches come with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty for peace of mind.

With Yardly, home-owners get garden benches that are stylish, functional and long-lasting.

About Yardly

Yardly is on the rise as a leading distributor of outdoor garden sheds, cabinets, storage boxes and benches in Australia. As a dependable distributor, they have studied the storage industry and hand-picked a range of products that best meet the demands of the Aussie lifestyle. All their products are weather-resistant, durable and low maintenance. The team at Yardly is dedicated to providing outdoor storage solutions for convenience and comfort in Australian households.

Visit https://yardly.com.au/ for more details.