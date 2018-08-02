Asia Pacific Automated CPR Devices Market Share, Size, Growth & Forecast 2023

Overview:

Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is an emergency and rescue technique consists of chest compression and artificial ventilation. Cardiac resuscitation is performed to take care of the blood flow and oxygenation to brain just in case of cardiac arrest. CPR’s main function is to take care of partial flow of ventilated blood to brain and heart. The major purpose is to delay tissue death to attain successful revival and protecting brain from permanent injury.

The Asia Pacific Automated CPR Devices market is developing at an exceptionally quick pace. The increasing range of incidences has shown that manual chest compression in cardiac resuscitation is not effective as compared to actual clinical setting. Recent clinical investigations have demonstrated that improved hemodynamic impact and higher coronary perfusion and increase incidence of come back of spontaneous circulation may be achieved by mechanical and automatic compression devices.

Drivers and Restraints:

The regional CPR devices market is calculated to grow at a high rate throughout the forecast period. A variety of things akin to increasing number of incidences like heart diseases and respiratory illness; growing prevalence of chronic diseases; rising aging population, and increased accessibility to health care services are fueling the expansion of the regional Automated CPR devices market. A necessity for trained medical personnel to use CPR technique is one amongst the foremost challenges faced by the health care suppliers.

As per the American Heart Association, around 92 % victims of sudden cardiac arrest die before getting to the hospital. In line with statistics it has been proven if additional individuals are conscious of CPR, additional lives can be saved. A study by American Heart Association states that around 69% people feel helpless just in case of cardiac emergency for the explanation that they are not aware of a way to administer CPR. The automated CPR devices market is extremely developing within the region because of the participation of the many new players during this market.

Clinical and laboratory studies have shown, blood pressure level getting normal with automatic chest compression devices and increased neurological outcomes following extended cardiopulmonary arrest Growing unmet medical and health care requirements, immense patient’s population base, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and growing adoption of precise medical instruments in these countries have been the key factors fueling demand for cardiac resuscitation devices in developing nations.

Geographical Segmentation:

The Asia Pacific market is geographically divided into China, India, Japan and South East Asia. The Asia Pacific has important growth attributable to growing awareness and technological advancements. Rising markets akin to China and India are providing high growth opportunities for corporations engaged within the producing and selling of CPR devices.

Zhuhai Kindway Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd, ZOLL Medical Corporation, CPR Medical Devices, Inc. and Medtronic, Inc. are the key players in the Asia Pacific Automated CPR Devices market.

