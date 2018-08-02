A genuine diamond on the 12th position, Armani Exchange Diamond Accent Quartz AX2167 Men’s Watch, surely will win hearts of men, with the class of its own. The gold dial and bracelet goes perfect with the set diamond, giving it a jewelry dressy look. An accessory for men, who love bling and elegance at the same time. An Armani branded watch with analogue dial and simple quartz movement, the Armani Exchange Diamond Accent Quartz AX2167 Men’s Watch, is for simple operations.

The main standout specification of this watch is the jeweled 12 hour marker, which is set with areal diamond. As diamond is the real gift of love, the Armani Exchange Diamond Accent Quartz AX2167 Men’s Watch makes a deal gift option for your loved ones. However, one can also make it one’s own priced possession, which can be worn ideally to parties and night outs. The watch is 165 meter water resistant, which does not promise a good wear ability during swimming. A chunky watch with 46mm diameter of the case and 5mm thickness, it is truly a watch of men’s standard.

A fold over easy release clasp and sturdy stainless steel body makes it safe and scratch free. The dial cover is also mineral glass that is hard enough to resist any blow on it. Simple, elegant, and precise. These are a few of the many points that are going to sell you on this watch. And, for a gold-watch, it is highly affordable which you can’t complain about. Men will love the larger dial, and it is heavy in weight, so you know it is made of quality material finishes.

A well-known name brand, elegant style, and classic look, all make this Armani Exchange Quartz Men’s watch a great watch for men. The watch is elegant, classic, and it has a big-sized clean dial, which will not weigh your wrist down. For simplicity in design and quality, you will love this great watch by Armani Exchange.

Bottom-line: A wrist watch with a gold lining and a diamond placed at 12o’clock position makes it a mystifying, elegant and classy watch. Owner of Armani Exchange Mens Watches are bound to bring out the refined attitude of the watch as his own and can take on the world with pride. It is a dress watch and can pose as a jewelry accessory, yet not cutting a deep hole into your pocket.