Agenty launched its new machine learning agent to extract data from websites automatically

(August 1, 2018)– Agenty offers efficient and cost-effective web scraping services at a price that is affordable for everyone. The scraping agents can be set up easily with the help of powerful Chrome extension that has been specifically designed for creating web scraping agents. Agenty ensures automatic IP rotation and proxies are used for scraping any website in different locations. Content can be extracted from different locations by using the geo-based IPs’ made available by Agenty.

One of the most important features of the dating scraping services rendered by Agenty is that data can be extracted from an unlimited number of pages using single agent. All that one has to do is enter the website URLs as agent input in order to be able to extract many URL’s in automatic fashion. URL lists may also be uploaded to do the same.

The data extraction process that Agenty engages is one that is characterized by lightning speed. Agenty cloud architecture has been designed specifically for the purpose of extracting data from different websites in simultaneous fashion. It is possible to simultaneously run as many agents as required. There are expert support services that customers can also avail should the data extraction process turn out to be too complex in nature. Customers can get their agents setup as well as maintained by qualified expert engineers responsible for constructing the scraping agent that forms of the basis of Agenty’s operations.

The pricing of services offered by Agenty are quite reasonable and are of many different ranges. Monthly subscriptions start at as low as $ 29 and can go up to a sum as high as $ 99 in a month. The $ 29 subscription plan provides a customer with five thousand pages credit, as many as three scraping agents, thirty days history, single user access and scheduling for up to about once in every hour. The $ 49 subscription plan gives customers twenty-five thousand pages credit, ten scraping agents, thirty days history, triple user access and scheduling for up to once in every hour. The $ 99 subscription plan gives customers hundred thousand pages credit, twenty-five scraping agents, sixty days history, access for as many as five users, scheduling, IP rotation, an agent that is set up with expert help, a site that is crawl password protected and email and chat support.

Agenty is a well-known SAAS platform that provides automated and easy to use extraction agents in cloud for businesses. It enables a business to converts the unstructured data into highly structured machine and spreadsheet readable data that does not require any coding. The screen scraping online services provided by Agenty are reasonably priced and are well suited for businesses in Retails, Healthcare, Travel, Machine Learning and AI industry for data collection and analytics.

For more information visit https://www.agenty.com/en-us/products/scraping-agent/

