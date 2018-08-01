Surf the Web Anonymously with VPN Software

Have you ever wanted to enjoy all that the internet has to offer without constantly being greeted by notices saying something like ‘this content is not available in your country’? Or, perhaps, you’re used to working on the move and getting online through unsecured public wireless hotspots, yet you know they’re also just plain bad for security, convenient though they are. Whether your goal is to find a way around localized internet censorship or to browse the web more securely while you’re out and about, then you will need a virtual private network (VPN) at your disposal.

By connecting to the internet through Hide.me VPN for Windows, all your internet traffic is rerouted via a remote, handpicked server chosen by the developers of the program. This means that the website or online service you’re connecting to will think you’re connecting from the region where the server is located. In other words, you can browse from almost any country you want, which is also very useful if you’re going abroad on vacation, but you still want to be able to access Netflix and other online services while you’re on the move.

Hide.me VPN also encrypts all your traffic, which means you can safely connect to any wireless network and use the internet just like you would at home. With full AES 256-bit encryption, you can browse and shop or bank online and in confidence knowing that your private information will stay in the right hands. If you’re ready to start enjoying the internet in privacy, anonymity and complete security, try out Hide.me VPN for free by visiting https://hide.me/en/software/windows.