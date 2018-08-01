Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report, By Type, Application and Geography Outlook 2024

The water absorbing crystals, also known as super absorbent polymers are the crystals also known as slush powder. These crystals due to its high water retention capacity, are used for several applications in the market. Several procedures exist, which are utilized by the company’s manufacturing super absorbent polymers. This property of super absorbent polymers has made these polymers applicable in wide range of applications including, medical, general, energy and water treatment among other applications. This report studies the global market for super absorbent polymers in terms of volume (Kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2019 to 2024.

The report analyses the global super absorbent polymers market, based on type, application and geography. The market is segmented into various types, which includes sodium polyacrylate, polyacrylamide copolymers and others. Among these product types, the polyacrylamide segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period, due to its nontoxic nature and high water absorbing & retaining property. Furthermore, the super absorbent polymers find applications into general, medical and others. General applications are further branched into baby diapers, feminine hygiene products, adult incontinence products and others. Whereas, the medical application is split ahead into traditional wound care, advanced wound care and others. In 2017, the medical application dominated the global market, owing to increasing use of these polymers in the production of wound care products.

By geography, the global super absorbent polymers market segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America dominated the global super absorbent polymers market in 2017, due to high consumption of super absorbent polymers for industrial and commercial applications. Moreover, Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a fastest growth rate during the forecast period 2019 to 2024 among other regions. The higher rate of the growth is fuelled by high demand for super absorbent polymers during the forecast period. Also, Europe and Rest of the World are also expected to fuel growth of global super absorbent polymers market at a steady pace soon.

The key geographies provided for global super absorbent polymers market include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The demand for superabsorbent polymers market is also gauzed by market attractiveness tool and company market share. The key players of global super absorbent polymers market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Co., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd, SDP Global Co., Ltd and Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. Strategies such as product innovation and collaborations are adopted by global players as well as regional players, to maintain the product superiority, thus interpreting market sustainability.