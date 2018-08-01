Silicone Defoamer Market Significant Growth During 2017 – 2025

The global silicone defoamer market has been projected to bear a fair pervasiveness of competition among top players enjoying a strong foothold in the industry. The nature of the competitive landscape of the market could be consolidated, according to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR). The analysts have mentioned that close to a half of the market share has been held by Dow Corning Corporation and Momentive Performance Materials in North America. Clariant International Ltd. and Supreme Silicones could be among the leading manufacturers in Europe and Asia Pacific respectively.

TMR has predicted the global silicone defoamer market to be valued at a US$16.8 bn by the completion of 2025 while expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast tenure 2017-2025. In 2016, the market had secured a valuation of US$11.6 bn. By application, paint and coatings could lead the market taking cue from its larger demand attained in 2017. In the same year, Asia Pacific had bagged a king’s share of 24.8%, which could set the tone for its continuing dominance until the end of the forecast tenure.

Wide Usage in Water Treatment Chemicals Promises High Demand

Silicone defoamer has been found to interest manufacturers due to its ability to collapse foams formed during the manufacturing process. This important usability of silicone defoamer could help in increasing effective volumes in the production process and reducing the cycle time. As a result, silicone defoamer could find more applications in a range of end-use industries such as wooden board, paint and coatings, and paper and pulp. One of the most significant applications of silicone defoamer has been expected to be water treatment chemicals.

The food and beverage industry has always been on the run due to its ever-rising need of new techniques for reducing the time spent during processing and manufacturing. However, the use of silicone defoamer could be of great help to the food and beverage industry. Furthermore, the increasing consumer preference for water-borne coatings has been foretold to augment the demand in the world silicone defoamer market. The market could gain a strong impetus in the near future because of the rising focus on municipal and industrial wastewater treatment.

Additional Expenditure on Production and Quality Control Deters Growth

As noted by the authors of the TMR report, the international silicone defoamer market could see a downfall in its growth on account of limitations put on the use of different components in the formulation of defoamers. The Food and Drug Administration and European Commission are some of the regulatory bodies that have been quantifying such limitations. Thus, the overall growth of the market could suffer in the coming years as manufacturers are forced to shell out additional funds for quality and production control expenditure.

However, the international silicone defoamer market has been prognosticated to embrace strong growth prospects while riding on technological advancements that promote the introduction of new product development techniques in the industry. Moreover, the increasing water treatment concerns in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific could augur well for market growth. Nevertheless, developed countries such as the U.K., Germany, the U.S., and Canada have also exhibited an impressive growth in the market.

The information presented in this review is based on a TMR report, titled “Silicone Defoamer Market (Application – Paper and Pulp, Water Treatment, Paint and Coatings, and Food and Beverage) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”