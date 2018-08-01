Worldwide, the Cloud Backup market at $21.7 billion market in 2017, is expected to reach $190.5 billion by 2024. Growth is a result of the implementation of the digital economy.

Worldwide markets are poised to achieve continuing growth as Cloud Backup markets respond to the advantages brought by mega data centers for cloud computing. The quality and the customization of mega data centers are significant market growth drivers. Automation of process is a key efficiency tool.

Worldwide Cloud Backup has many applications: IoT, the Internet of things is the largest. Self-driving cars, drones, robots, artificial intelligence, and data center core storage.

Cloud-backup markets get really, really big by 2024, $190.5 billion. The reason is that all computing moves to the cloud and all smart devices and IoT store data in the cloud. Augmented reality, self-driving cars, robots, drones all generate significant amounts of data from small smart devices and processors inside things.

Companies Profiled



Market Leaders