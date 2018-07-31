Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 – 2028

Arthritis is a very common disease. However, it is not well understood. Arthritis is basically a joint disease that involves joint pain. Depending on a person’s age, sex and race, there are more than 100 types of arthritis. Juvenile arthritis is an autoimmune and inflammatory condition which can develop in children under the age of 16. Juvenile idiopathic arthritis is the most common type of juvenile arthritis. There are six different types of juvenile idiopathic arthritis – oligoarthritis; juvenile psoriatic arthritis; systemic arthritis; polyarthritis; enthesitis-related; or undifferentiated. There is no solid evidence but it has been predicted that toxins, allergies and lack of vitamins are some of the factors that cause juvenile idiopathic arthritis. It has also been evaluated that juvenile idiopathic arthritis is a genetic disease and it transfers from mother to fetus. Unfortunately, there is no appropriate treatment available for the treatment of juvenile idiopathic arthritis, but it can be managed with a combination of medication and physical therapy. According to a survey conducted by the Arthritis Foundation, nearly 300,000 children in the U.S are suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis and joint pain is the primary factor driving the growth of the Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment market throughout the globe. Rising awareness campaign created by the Arthritis Association for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis will lead to the robust growth of Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment market over the forecast period. About 25% of children suffering from juvenile idiopathic arthritis develop polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which will further upsurge the progression of Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment market. Additionally, continuous launches in the form of biosimilar and biologics for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis will also propel the growth of the polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment market during the forecast period. However, strict regulatory scenario by FDA for product approval will hamper the growth of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, high treatment cost of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis, which makes it unaffordable for some people in under-developed economies, might deter the development of this market to some extent.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment Market: Overview

The global polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising incidences of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. New product launches in the form of biosimilar drugs by leading manufacturers has raised the potential of the polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market to new limits. By drug type, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are the most dominating segment as NSAIDs are the drugs that are preferred most by physicians for the treatment of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis. By distribution channel, retail pharmacies are the dominating segment, in terms of market value, as patients prefer to buy medicines from retail pharmacies. Key drug manufacturers are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to upsurge their market share.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, the global polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market is classified into eight key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment due to growing awareness among people about the treatment of this disease. North America followed by Western Europe and Japan in the polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market. In APECJ region, India and Australia are the major markets in the polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market due to rising incidences of polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis in these countries. MEA and Latin America is expected to show relatively low adoption in the polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market owing to lack of awareness among people.

Polyarticular Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the value chain of the polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, AbbVie, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Novartis AG, UCB S.A. and Amgen, Inc.