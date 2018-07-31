Cloud Infrastructure Services (CIS) Market 2018: Global Segments, Industry Growth, Top Key Players, Size and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

Cloud infrastructure refers to the virtualization of infrastructure over a network or the internet. Cloud Infrastructure provides delivery of the services or products on demand through delivery models such as infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS), cloud business process as a service (BPaaS), content delivery network (CDN)/application delivery network (ADN), managed hosting, and colocation hosting. Cloud Infrastructure services use an abstraction layer to present the resources to the end-users logically through application program interfaces. The principal components of cloud computing include servers, memory, network switches, firewalls, applications, and storage systems. Cloud computing has become an essential platform on which many large, medium and small enterprises can implement digitization in the modern IT infrastructure.

Vendors providing the global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market are focusing on the development of hybrid or multi-cloud, cloud disaster recovery, and serverless cloud computing. Over the past few years, many technology giants have increased their adoption of public cloud-based IT services. Major vendors have increased the investment and spending on cloud deployment of enterprise storage systems, networking hardware, databases, applications, and firewalls.

However, the global cloud infrastructure services market faces a few challenges including high bandwidth costs, frequent monitoring and control, security concerns, and performance management in case of slow cloud provider network.

Major Key players:

The prominent players in the market of global cloud infrastructure services are – Amazon Web Service (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Google (U.S.), Salesforce (U.S.), Citric Systems (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.) Equinix (U.S.), Rackspace Inc. (U.S.), and HP (U.S.).

The prominent players keep innovating and investing in research and development to present a cost-effective product portfolio. There has been recent mergers and acquisitions among the key players, a strategy the business entities leverage to strengthen their reach to the customers.

Segmentation:

By design services, the market is segmented into IaaS, PaaS, SaaS, BPaaS, content delivery network/application delivery network, managed hosting and colocation hosting.

By deployment, the market is segmented into public, private and hybrid.

By verticals, the market is segmented into BFSI, manufacturing, retail, energy, logistics, research and development, media and entertainment, education, healthcare and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for global cloud infrastructure services is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of user activity monitoring market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

At present North America is dominating the global cloud infrastructure services market due to increase in the adoption of cloud-based IT services and heavy investments by organizations in IT infrastructure in research and development of cloud infrastructure. The U.S. dominates the cloud infrastructure services market due to the presence of major vendors and high adoption rate of cloud-based services to reduce costs for data centers and promote business continuity.

Also, Asia Pacific global cloud infrastructure services market is expected to attain the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing demand for managed cloud-based infrastructure services like cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) in countries like China, India, and Japan.

Due to redesigning of network and deployment of cloud-based services across various industries in the APAC countries, there is a better scope for advancement in the global cloud infrastructure services market.

Intended Audience:

Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers

Cloud Service providers

IT software platform providers

Large, medium and small enterprises

Web Hosting Service providers

Storage service providers

Enterprise Resource Software providers

Banking and Insurance service providers

Cloud-based research and development companies

Cloud-based business process service providers

Software application providers

Network storage providers

