High Temperature Filters Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Global High Temperature Filters Market Introduction

High Temperature Filters have the filtration efficiency to operate under temperature of more than 350 degree Celsius and they find their use in major industries such as in the oil and gas, power generation, automotive amongst others. The filter media majorly used is ultrafine glass fibers homogenously spunned. The major usage is in the filtration of flue gases in the power generation plants, cement plants, steel plants amongst others. The use of high temperature filters has increased the process efficiency, heat recovery, protection and increasing the life of the equipment. The high temperature filters mainly helps in dust filtration which otherwise could cause damage to the system like corrosion, fouling etc. There are stringent regulations pertaining to air purity and emissions which is projected to create positive traction in the high temperature filters market.

Global High Temperature Filters Market Dynamics

High Temperature Filters Market Drivers

One of the major factor driving the growth of global high temperature filters market is reduced maintenance costs and significant increase in the lifetime of equipment. Dust filtration, separation of flue gases and other high temperature filtration applications in power generation, automotive and other industries. These filters have high thermal and chemical stability as compared to other conventionally used filters.

The use of high temperature filters has led to reduction in heating and cooling times, which has reduced the cycle time and the number of batch process which has reduced overall costs and improved the production efficiency across major industrial applications.

Moreover, the stringent emission regulations by government agencies such as US EPA is also projected to drive the demand for high temperature filters market. Industrial waste needs to get filtered and treated to a minimal amount before being disposed off. Thus high temperature filters are projected to play a prominent role.

High Temperature Filters Market Restraints

One of the major restraints impacting the demand for high temperature filters market is the high cost associated with such systems. There are fistful number of players in the market and due to the expensive technology and lack of infrastructure smaller players finds it difficult to enter the market. Thus hampering the market growth

High Temperature Filters Market Trends

The global high temperature filters market is majorly a consolidated market with a number of global players. In order to sustain the market competition and to win an edge over the other players in the market, the manufacturers are providing silicon free filter elements in order to meet stringent regulations for air purity. The manufacturers have started offering customized filtration solutions for tailored specific applications.

Global High Temperature Filters Market Segmentation

The global High Temperature Filters market can be segmented on the basis of temperature range, end use, material type and region

On the basis of temperature range, the global high temperature filters market can be segmented as:

• 150-230?C

• 230-350?C

• Above 350?C

On the basis of end use industry, the global High Temperature Filters market can be segmented as:

• Industrial

o Pharmaceuticals

o Electrical and electronics

o Power Generation Industry

o Food and beverage Industry

o Paints, coatings and inks

o Oil and Gas

o Chemical Manufacturing

o Metallurgical

o Automotive

• Commercial

On the basis of material type, the global high temperature filters market can be segmented as:

• Metal/ Stainless Steel

• Fiber

