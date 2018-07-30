HbA1c Testing Market Size l Global Industry Report 2023

HbA1c is a modified form of an oxygen carrying pigment present in red blood cells called hemoglobin. Most of the hemoglobin is in HbA form but a small fraction transforms into HbA1 during their lifespans. On further findings it was discovered in 1950s by the scientists that HbA1 could further be separated into HbA1a, HbA1b, and HbA1c. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), the variety of diabetics across the globe is projected to affect 642 million by 2040, rising from 415 million in 2015. The record identifies this sizeable bite of the populace as the primary driving force within the market for hemoglobin A1c testing gadgets. Western Pacific and South-East Asia are projected to have the maximum number of diabetic patients by means of 2035.

View sample report at: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market-5319/request-sample

Furthermore, rising geriatric populace is the other factor raising the call for hemoglobin A1c devices. Elderly people over 55 commonly suffer from diabetes and other endocrine sicknesses. Moreover, Diabetes Control and Complications Trial (DCCT) and United Kingdom prospective diabetes study (UKPDS) research have confirmed the reality that regular checking of hemoglobin A1c improves the fitness outcome of a diabetes patient. This validated advantage is expected to encourage the market for the same during the report mentioned forecast period.

North America holds the dominant percentage in the global marketplace for hemoglobin A1c gadgets, due to high patient attention towards HbA1c testing. This market percentage, however, is predicted to alter by 2019, with the Asia Pacific gaining whole lot traction in the forecast duration. The document notes that the market in the emerging economies of the central East, Africa, and Latin America is pushed by factors which include the presence of excessive unmet healthcare desires, the high prevalence of diabetes, and growing recognition about the diverse HbA1c trying out the technology.

Get your customized report: https://www.marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/glycated-haemoglobin-testing-market-5319/customize-report

Some of the key players operating in the market are like Transasia Biomedicals ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare and Trinity Biotech plc.

About MarketDataForecast™

Market Data Forecast is a market research firm offering syndicated research, consults and industry newsletters across various domains & verticals. With a well-established in-house team of experts from diverse fields and outsource research network across 100+ countries, we are the sole research providers for the majority of Fortune 500 companies. Along with the standards of reports being on par excellence, our unique services like free customization, analyst support for the period of six months post to the purchase will be the flag bearers and differentiates us from the rest. Our experience and in-depth understanding of various business environments will be a support to you and your organization in making well-informed decisions.

Contact us

Company: Market Data Forecast.

Contact: Abhishek Shukla

Phone: +1-888-702-9626

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com