Local Rain Won’t Dampen Lancaster Zipline Fun

Despite days of heavy rain, Refreshing Mountain Retreat and Adventure Center in Lancaster County, PA remains open for business and continues to provide fun, family-friendly activities. If you think a slip-and- slide is fun in your backyard, just wait until you try ziplining through the forest in the rain.

“Ziplining in the rain can add even more fun to the experience,” notes Justin Harnish, Director at Refreshing Mountain. “The canopy of trees provides a bit of protection from the rain, and otherwise, it is kind of like combining a water ride with a zipline,” he adds. “It’s tons of fun!”

Rest-assured that safety is still top priority, however. Events and activities will be canceled or postponed for high wind, thunder, or lightening. In the midst of a passing shower, however, there is something incredibly serene and peaceful soaring through the treetops while hearing the raindrops bounce off leaves during a light rain.

Additionally, there is no risk to losing money due to weather cancellations. Refreshing Mountain offers full refunds or rescheduling options if a tour has to be cancelled due to weather.

“Kids can only take so many days of being stuck inside during all this rain. Come outside and have some fun on our ziplines, elevated obstacle courses, and other activities,” notes Harnish. “We can’t promise you won’t get a little wet, but we absolutely know you’ll have a blast and make some great memories!”

To book a zipline tour, visit their zipline page at https://refreshingmountain.com/activities/ziplines/.

About Refreshing Mountain

Refreshing Mountain is a year-round retreat and adventure center providing family friendly fun and refreshment for over 30 years in Lancaster County, PA. We provide a variety of outdoor adventures, day field trips, and corporate team-building events, and overnight getaways with activities including zipline canopy tours, high ropes course, climbing tower, problem solving challenges, and much more. To learn more about everything happening at Refreshing Mountain, visit refreshingmountain.com.