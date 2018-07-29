Godrej Properties Godrej Alive Thane West Mumbai Thane

Godrej Alive Mulund offering 2, 3 and 4 BHK apartments including exclusive homes and unique sundeck to match a standard living that you want for the family and self. The property will match your status in Thane, it will enough to prove age is just a number as having the pavilion for senior citizen and play area for the children. Godrej Alive Mulund will be shaping 2 Basement + Ground + 2 Podium + Triple Height Lobby + 26 Habitable floor. The property will offer 8 towers out of the four has launched. The four towers launched which names are A, B, C and E. The builder will offer 2 & 3 BHK flats in A, B, and C tower at 6 crores, while tower E will include 3 & 4 BHK to a crore of 4. With 3.3 acres podium amenities, Godrej Alive Mulund project consists of approx 25,000 sq.ft clubhouses. Every home planned in such a way that will maximize light and air in the day.

Social Amenities Around the Godrej Alive Mulund Apartments

Godrej properties, subsidiary of Godrej group, has delivered successfully several residential projects having happy clients. The property is well connected from commercial sectors, industrial region, lush greeneries, food courts, entertainment area, hospitality, healthcare centers, hospitals and others necessity. Godrej Group has selected world class location where many transport facilities are available. The Ghatkopar-Mulund Metro line up to Thane, Thane-Vashi Harbour Line and Central Line passes through close from apartments. National Highway 4 is also passing through it connecting to prominent towns of the country. Panvel railway station is very close to the project, you can use it for going different locations. Godrej Alive Mulund West is located beyond your aspiration at which educational institutes are situated with the offer of higher educations like engineering, medical and architects etc.

Development Factors For Location

Thane is only 18 mins away from the prominent TCS, G Corp, MBC IT Park and ACC Limited landmarks. Thane Belapur Road is very nearer to the Godrej Alive apartments location where many benchmark places like Mindspace Airoli, DAKC, ICICI securities, BASF and RIL are located. Bandra Kurla Complex is only 34 mins away including great social modern amenities like ICICI, BNP Paribas, IL&FS, Leading Financial PSU, and MNC HQs etc. Godrej Alive Thane apartments location is appealing such natural environment due to many green areas and open spaces. It has a clubhouse which includes world-class features like sustainable & healthy living, children play region, yoga & medical aid, gardening area, jumping & living and much more things.

