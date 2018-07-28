Indian winners will compete at ‘Changwon K-POP World Festival 2018’ In Seoul

‘We Are Family Crew’ from Delhi & Juchy’ from Mizoram will represent India at K-Pop World Festival Final, Seoul on October 5

After four months of tough competition starting from April 2018, run in 10 cities of India, competing against 1,200 participants – ‘We Are Family Crew’ from Delhi and Juchy from Mizoram finally grabbed the winning titles and will now stage at ‘Changwon K-POP World Festival 2018’ in Seoul on 05th October 2018. It was a dream come true for the winners.

The 6th edition of K-pop contest in India was organized by Korean Cultural Center India. This year the grand India finale round was organized at Siri Fort auditorium. The completion was more special this time as First Lady of South Korea Ms Kim Jung Sook graced the grand finale. The competition was judged by famous Korean boy band Snuper. The band consisting of 6 boys-over-flowers, who are 22-25 years old, debuted in 2015. They also performed at the grand finale.

Kim Kum-pyoung, director of Korean Cultural Centre, India said that K-pop fans are growing tremendously in India. Seeing the growing Love for K-pop he wishes to bring BTS and Exo group to India. He also thanked Snuper group for their wonderful performance.

The Changwon K-POP World Festival’s final stage will have the 2018 winners of all the editions, competing in vocal and dance categories for the World title. The winners across the globe will now perform at the Changwon K-POP World Festival at Seoul on October 5, 2018.

The first runner-up in the vocal category was Sruthi Ramnarayan from Chennai and in the dance category the award went to ‘Elixir Crew’ from Mumbai. Jemimah Raphel from Bengaluru and ‘Harmonic Boys’ from Mizoram won the third prize in vocal and dance categories, respectively.The grand finale opened with the performance of Staccato group, Delhi, who were the winners of vocal category last year which mesmerized the audience with their performances.

This year over 1,200 participants in 532 teams from all round India registered their performance videos, in which they sang in perfect Korean language and executed all dance moves that Korean pop stars do. Starting from Kolkata on 26th May, the preliminary regional rounds were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Patna, Bengaluru, Odisha, Hyderabad, Mizoram and Manipur between 16th to 30th June.

India has had proud moments in 2016 and 2017 with Vocalist ‘Priyanka Mazumdar’ who won 3rd Prize in the 2016 edition, and dance team ‘Immortals Army’ who won 2nd Prize in 2017 edition at the International stage. Hence, a lot of hope and best wishes from the fans are pouring in for the Indian competitors this year too.