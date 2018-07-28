Greenwood High donates furniture to Government schools and Anganwadis

Bangalore, July 28, 2018: Greenwood High has always been a custodian in nurturing the philosophy of community building and is actively contributing to the wellbeing of the people in surrounding areas. Continuing this philanthropic gesture, Greenwood High has donated around 350 sets of tables and chairs to 9 Government schools and 11 Anganwadis of the Neriga Gram Panchayat. The furniture sets were presented by Mrs. Niru Agarwal, Trustee of Greenwood High today in the presence of Panchayat members and school officials who greatly appreciated this kind endeavour from the school.

This step is part of the school’s effort at promoting quality education and a conducive learning environment in the community. The decision was taken based on ground-level research to understand their basic infrastructure requirements for growth and would benefit over 400 students enrolled in those school.

“School infrastructure plays an extremely significant role in empowering the students for a better future and helps them in overall personality development. An initiative like this will go a long way to help students in realizing their dream. We are indeed grateful to Greenwood High for such a noble initiative” said Ms. P. Shylaja Yogesh Reddy, Chairman of Neriga Gram Panchayat.

Greenwood High has always been compassionate to help those in need. During the Uttarkhand floods in 2013, the students had raised an amount of Rs 50 Lakhs along with food, clothing to alleviate the suffering of the victims. They had even come forward to do their bit during Chennai floods in 2015. Greenwood High pursues this practice on a sustained basis by offering additional food in their canteen to an orphanage consisting of children of special need. They also invite elders from old age homes every year on Grandparents day and organize fun activities for them and in the end, gifts them blankets as mementos. Furthermore, the IB programme in the school encourages and engages students in community services.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs. Niru Agarwal, Trustee, Greenwood High International School said, “Much as we believe in inculcating the values of benevolence and philanthropy among our students, we practise these ventures ourselves too. This time we are overjoyed at providing support to the government schools. We all have our commitments towards the society we live in, the society that has stood by us since the very beginning. Therefore, rendering a little help to the people around us go a long way.”