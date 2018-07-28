Elisiontec Launched FreeSWITCH Services and Solutions

Elisiontec is a leading VoIP company that offers the best in the industry VoIP services and innovative VoIP solutions. Recently, the company has launched FreeSWITCH services and solutions. The company has announced to offer a wide range of services for this VoIP platform such as,

• Development

• Customization

• Support and

• Maintenance

The company will offer above mentioned services for any custom solution. The company has a team of expert FreeSWITCH developers that will provide above mentioned services for any software, module or API. The company has expertise working on cloud based and server based solutions.

According to the shared details, the company will provide FreeSWITCH solution development services to its clients that want to develop a custom VoIP solution on top of FreeSWITCH. The team of experienced FreeSWITCH developers can develop any type of custom FreeSWITCH solution based on the customer requirements. Below is the list of most common FreeSWITCH software that company offers as part of its FreeSWITCH development service:

• Contact center solution

• IP PBX software

• Voice broadcasting solution

• IVR (Interactive Voice Response) system

• Click to call solution

• Voice logger solution

• Conference software

• Webcasting solution

• And more

“We have expertise in FreeSWITCH and we can build any custom software, module and application in this VoIP technology. We can develop both, single tenant and multi tenant solutions using FreeSWITCH as development platform.”, shared spokesperson of the company.

He further added, “We have been offering FreeSWITCH development, customization and support services for many years. However, we were not so vocal about it, not for any particular reasons. We were so busy with work so we never thought about it. Recently, our digital marketing manager brought it to our attention that we haven’t publically shared yet that we offer FreeSWITCH services and solution. That’s the reason we have conducted this launch event so our clients and prospects can know about best FreeSWITCH services and solutions we offer as one of the offerings.”

On this occasion, the co-founder of the company, Mr. Mehul Shah, also launched a webpage on their official website to showcase their FreeSWITCH services and solutions. The webpage is written in English and available under their service section which is part of what we are into menu item. The webpage is easy to understand and shares details about the solution and services offered by the company in FreeSWITCH. This webpage also shares details about the unique selling points of the company as a FreeSWITCH service and solution provider.

About Elisiontec

Elision Technolab LLP is more commonly known as Elisiontec. The company is based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India. The company offers various ready to use VoIP solutions such as call center software, call broadcasting solution, voice logger system, etc. The company also offers custom VoIP solution development services in Asterisk, WebRTC, FreeSWITCH and other VoIP development platforms. The company has recently launched a webpage to showcase its FreeSWITCH services which can be accessed here http://www.elisiontec.com/freeswitch-services/