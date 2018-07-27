Polypropylene Carbonate Market Product Type, Demand and Production Statistic by 2025

Melt-spun fibers are made from melt spinning process of polymer granules. These fibers are produced by utilizing certain polymers that can be melted without undergoing thermal degradation. Most common polymers for producing melt-spun fibers are nylon-6, nylon 66, polyethylene terephthalate, and polypropylene. Melt spinning increases the strength, resilience, and tenacity of the fiber. Melt-spun fibers processing is a less expensive process and does not require solvent for processing process

These fibers are utilized in various industries such as textile, pharmaceutical, and automotive. The melt spinning process has gained wide popularity in the fiber processing market. For example, GE Plastics installed a high-temperature melt spinning fiber line from Hills, Inc. at its world-class Polymer Processing Development Center in Pittsfield, Mass, U.S. The new melt spinning fiber line at GE Plastics can process resins at temperatures up to 450o C, and can utilize next-generation materials such as GE’s Ultem and Extem1 resin grades. The facility can also produce continuous filaments with a speed of 1,800 meters per minute, and is capable of in-line drawing of fibers.

The global melt-spun fibers market can be segmented based on fiber type. In terms of fiber type, the market can be segmented into filament-melt spun fiber and staple-melt spun fiber. Filament type of melted spun fiber is soft and can easily stretch out up to five times its original length, whereas staple type of melt-spun fiber has limited or finite length and contains many holes. Based on polymers, the market can be segmented into nylon-6, nylon-66, polyester, polyethylene terephthalate, and polypropylene. Among these polymers, polyethylene terephthalate and nylon 6,6 are melt-spun in high volumes. However, several woven industrial and apparel fabrics manufacturers favor polyester instead of nylon

Increasing need for textile fibers and rapid expansion in fashion and other end-user industries across globe are driving the melt-spun fibers market. Rising demand for blended polymers for manufacture of melt-spun fibers is also boosting the market. For instance, recently, a few researchers mixed lignin with polyacrylo nitrile (PAN) and blended the polymers together into a single fiber using a melt-spinning process. A few factors such as short spinneret lifetime, repeated manifold cleanings, and non-uniformity of the yarn are restraining the market. However, the rise in research activities in the field of spinning technology to produce quality fiber products is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers operating in the market.

