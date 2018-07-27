Liquid Roofing Market 2022 Research Report by Growth Factors, Drivers and Regional Outlook

Liquid Roofing Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. The process of applying liquid roof coating for an objective of waterproofing a roof is referred to liquid roofing. This majorly done to protect the roof from extreme climatic conditions.

The major market drivers are:-

The factors that propel the growth of the Liquid Roofing Market include growing demand, ever increasing population, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations. In addition, factors such as increasing rate of construction activities and growing need for energy efficient buildings significantly fuel the market growth. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as fluctuating price of raw material.

Top Key Manufacturers of Liquid Roofing market are :-

BASF

DOW

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Other

Liquid Roofing Market by Product Type:

Flat Roof

Pitched Roof

Domed Roof

Liquid Roofing Market by Applications:

Residential

Commercial

Geographical Analysis of Liquid Roofing Market:-

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Liquid Roofing Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. Liquid Roofing Market is segmented by product type as flat roof, pitched roof, domed roof and others. The market is classified on applications as residential, commercial and others. Liquid Roofing Industry is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others.

Liquid Roofing Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa. The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Liquid Roofing Market include Akzonobel, BASF, DOW, 3M, GAF Materials, Johns Manville Corporation, Kemper System Inc., Kraton Performance Polymers, Sika, Saint-Gobain, and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Major Table Of Contents:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Analysis Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Regulatory Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Service Type Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Equipment Type Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Service Contract Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Service Provider Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By End-User Liquid Roofing Market Analysis By Geography Competitive Landscape Of The Liquid Roofing Companies Company Profiles Of The Liquid Roofing Industry

