Kerluxe’s Quick Online Hair Consultation Offers Specific Premium Hair Care Products

Swedish hair care brand Kerluxe has a quick online consultation feature on their website. The feature acts as a filter to display certain products targeted towards specific hair concerns.

[ERLENBACH, 28/07/2018] – Kerluxe, a Swedish brand of premium hair care products, has a quick online consultation on their website that helps customers find products suited to their individual hair concerns. The brand carries various collections, each providing specific advantages.

Finding Ideal Hair Care Products via Online Consultation

A trusted global brand in hair care, Kerluxe carries a wide range of products in their catalogue. They aim to provide an easy, hassle-free shopping experience through a quick consultation feature that acts as a filter for the catalogue. The feature allows clients to find the products best suited to their needs.

Among the information needed are the person’s age, hair texture and main concern. Once these have been inputted, a selection of products will appear according to the information provided.

For example, people with colour-treated hair can use the colour-protecting cleanser Kerluxe Luminage Shampoo and a deep conditioning mask Kerluxe Caviar4 Hair Mask for nourishing damaged hair.

Various Collections for Specific Hair Needs

Kerluxe’s extensive range of products is divided into six different collections, with each collection targeted towards a specific hair concern.

The Luminage collection specialises in age control and targets rejuvenation and revitalisation. It nourishes fragile, brittle hair with elasticity and density. The Caviar4 collection uses the benefits of caviar in achieving a luxurious hair transformation. For dry and dull hair, the Aquavol collection provides moisture and weightless volume.

The Crystalisse collection creates the first line of defence from pollution, weather and other factors that threaten the hair’s health. For curly and frizzy hair, the Resplendisse collection protects hair from breakage and improves manageability. Finally, the Reactivisse collection addresses hair fall and hair loss by stimulating healthy hair growth.

About Kerluxe

Backed by science and Swiss skincare heritage, Kerluxe delivers impressive results for a wide range of hair conditions and concerns. The company uses active and tested advanced skincare ingredients in creating products that improve hair and scalp health.

View Kerluxe’s range of products at https://kerluxe.com/.