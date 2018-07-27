Global Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

The global skin cancer diagnosis market is anticipated to generate $XX million by 2023. Skin cancer is the uncontrolled development of anomalous skin cells. It happens when unrepaired DNA harm to skin cells (frequently caused by bright radiation from daylight or tanning beds) triggers transformations, or hereditary imperfections, that lead the skin cells to duplicate quickly and frame threatening tumors.

According to the skin cancer foundation each year in the U.S. more than 5.4 million instances of nonmelanoma skin disease are dealt with in more than 3.3 million people. Every year, there are more new instances of skin cancer than the joint number of tumors of the breast, prostate, lung and colon. In the vicinity of 40 and 50 percent of Americans who live to age 65 will have either basal cell carcinoma or squamous cell carcinoma. Basal cell carcinoma (BCC) is the most widely recognized type of skin cancer. More than 4 million cases are analyzed in the U.S. each year. Squamous cell carcinoma is the second most prevalent type of skin cancer. More than 1 million cases occur in the U.S. each year. Actinic keratosis is the most widely recognized pre-cancer; it affects more than 58 million Americans. Around 90% of non-melanoma skin tumors are related to exposure to bright (UV) radiation from the sun. The yearly cost of treating skin malignancies in the U.S. is assessed at $8.1 billion: about $4.8 billion for non-melanoma skin growths and $3.3 billion for melanoma.

Related Reports: Biotechnology Industry

The exposure of human skin with the UV rays is considered to be one of the major causes of skin cancer. There are several factors that are driving the market such as rising incidences of skin cancer, hereditary causes including genetic disorder, utilization of combined therapy. The major factor that drives the market is that when the sun rays that is the ultra violet rays comes in contact with skin may cause skin cancer.

The skin cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market has been segmented as by type, by treatment, by diagnosis, by stages and by end user. On the basis type the market has been bifurcated as Actinic Keratoses (AK), based cell carcinoma (BCC), squamous cell carcinoma (SCC), Melanoma. According to the therapy the market has been bifurcated as chemotherapy, targeted therapy, immunotherapy, radiotherapy, freezing, scraping and others. Based on diagnosis the market has been bifurcated as CT-scan, X-rays, dermatoscopy, sentinel lymph node biopsy, blood test and others On the basis of end user, the market has been bifurcated as multispecialty hospitals, cancer research centers and clinics.

Geographically, the worldwide skin cancer diagnosis and therapeutics showcase is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World., Asia Pacific market is considered to be the fastest growing market globally. The rise in the number of cancer patients in the APAC region is considered to rise eventually enabling the skin cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market to grow. The North America and Europe are considered to be the dominating markets due to various factors such as high healthcare expenditure, development in the technology, support from government, rise in the key players and various other factors. The key players in the skin cancer diagnosis and therapeutics market Include Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Aqua Pharmaceuticals LLC, AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and so on.

1. REPORT SUMMARY

1.1. RESEARCH METHODS AND TOOLS

1.2. MARKET BREAKDOWN

2. MARKET OVERVIEW AND INSIGHTS

2.1. DEFINITION

2.2. ANALYST INSIGHTS & CURRENT MARKET TRENDS

2.3. REGULATIONS

2.4. PATENT ANALYSIS

3. MARKET DETERMINANT

3.1. MOTIVATORS

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

4. MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1. GLOBAL SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.2. GLOBAL SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY THERAPY

4.3. GLOBAL SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY DIAGNOSIS

4.4. GLOBAL SKIN CANCER DIAGNOSIS AND THERAPEUTICS MARKET, BY END USER

TOC Continued….

Browse full report at: Skin Cancer Diagnosis and Therapeutics Market