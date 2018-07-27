Bioethanol Market Size, Share, Analysis, Industry Demand and Forecasts Report to 2024

The Global Bioethanol Market report 2018-2024, has been prepared By Axiom Market Research & Consulting, based on a deep market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the market landscape, size, key players, segmentation, production, revenue and its growth prospects for the upcoming years.

Bioethanol is obtained from biomass by fermentation and chemical process. Bioethanol is the biofuel substitute for petrol (gasoline) owing to its high octane value and lower greenhouse gas emissions. Moreover, it is obtained from natural sources such as sugar cane, corn, maize, sugar beets, and wheat crops. Fuels can be produced using bioethanol, these fuels can help in reducing CO2 emissions significantly.

The global bioethanol market report includes detailed analysis market share, trend, competitive landscape, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of volume (MT) and revenue (USD million) for the forecast period 2019 to 2024. Environmental changes and increasing concern regarding greenhouse gas emissions are also expected to play a crucial role in boosting the bioethanol market. Moreover, higher octane rating at a lower price than unleaded/pure gasoline is the factor propelling the growth of this market. However, high investment/ production cost of cellulosic ethanol is expected to hamper the growth of the global bioethanol market.

Market Segment Based on Type, Fuel Blend, End-Use Industry, can be divided into:

The global bioethanol market is segmented by the type, fuel blend, end-use industry, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided sugar-based, corn-based (wet milling & dry milling), starch-based, and cellulose-based. Starch-based uses wheat, corn, and other starch raw materials as feedstock to produce bioethanol.

By fuel blend, the global bioethanol market is bifurcated into E10, E20 & E25, E70 & E75, E85, and others. The E10 blend accounted for the largest market share in 2017. E75 to E85 fuel blend is anticipated to be the fastest growing fuel blend owing to the increasing number of flex-fuel vehicles.

Bioethanol finds major end-users in transportation, alcoholic beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, agriculture sector and power generation. Transportation segment is anticipated to be the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increase in adoption of bioethanol as a transportation fuel and blending mandates by several regulatory bodies, such as renewable fuel standard and renewable energy directive. The rapidly increasing cosmetic industry is further predicted to propel the growth in 2017. The agricultural sector and rural economy on account of higher demand for fuel crops. Boosting the use of bioethanol renewable resource is likely to affect the agricultural sector and rural economy on account of higher demand for fuel crops. The fastest growing end-users for the bioethanol market is the alcoholic beverages segment due to increasing purchasing power and acceptance of drinking alcoholic beverages in developing countries.

Scope & Analysis of the Report Based on Geography:

Bioethanol market is studied across key countries or regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America comprises U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe would primarily cover Germany, France, UK, Italy and Rest of Europe. The key countries included under the Asia Pacific are China, Japan, India, Australia, and Rest of Asia Pacific. In Latin America, Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of Latin America are the key segments whereas, in the Middle East & Africa, South Africa and Rest of MEA are the key segments covered in the report. North America is the prominent region due to a large number of manufacturing companies in present across various North American countries.

Global Bioethanol Market Is Led By Leading Manufacturers:

Absolute Energy, LLC. , Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., Aemetis, Inc., The Andersons, Inc., Cargill Incorporated, Flint Hills Resources, Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc., Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc., BioAmber Inc., Osage Bio Energy, LLC, etc. and among others.