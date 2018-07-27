Aerogel Market – Detailed Study Analysis and Forecast by 2024

We have produced a new premium report Aerogel Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Aerogel. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aerogel Market by application (construction, oil and gas, automotive, aerospace, healthcare, chemicals, electronics, performance coating), raw material (silica, carbon, and others), types forms (blanket, particle, block, panels) through main geographies in the Global Aerogel Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Aerogel Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Aerogel Market are Airglass AB, JIOS Aerogel, Cabot Corporation, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE and Dow Corning Corporation.The global aerogel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.8% between 2018 and 2024 in terms of value.

Aerogel is obtained by replacing the liquid component with gas in the gel. It is a mesoporous solid foam. Aerogel is a low density, highly porous, solid material which possesses various features such as high thermal resistance, low optical index of refraction, low dielectric constant, high specific surface area, and superlative thermal, acoustic, and impact damping properties. It is eco-friendly in nature and is cost effective as it can be recycled, owing to which the commercial applications of aerogel have witness significant surge over the past couple of years. Various end-use markets such as oil & gas, construction, automotive, marine, & aerospace among others are expected to drive the aerogels market across the globe.

The aerogel market is expected to be driven by factors such as growing awareness about the eco-friendly nature of aerogels, thermal resistance and high durability of aerogels. However, a high cost of production is one of the primary challenges restraining the growth of this market over the forecast period. North America dominates the world aerogel market in terms of consumption, while Europe is the expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region is expected to be driven by the rapid growth in emerging markets such as India and China.

Segments Covered

The global aerogel market has been segmented on the basis of raw material types, forms, and industrial applications. On the basis of raw material types, the global aerogel market is segmented as silica, carbon, alumina, others. Based on the forms aerogel market is segmented as blanket, particle/powder, block, and panel. The report covers applications of aerogel in industries such as construction, oil & gas, aerospace and automotive, healthcare, chemical, electronics, performance coatings and among others. The market size and forecasts for each segment are provided both in terms of value (USD million) and volume (million square feet).

Geographies Covered

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section, the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016 – 2024. The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Among the various regions covered, North America dominated the global aerogel market whereas on the basis of countries, U.S. and China are projected to dominate the global aerogel market.

Companies Profiled:

The leading players in the global Aerogel market include Airglass AB, JIOS Aerogel, Cabot Corporation, American Aerogel Corporation, BASF SE and Dow Corning Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global aerogel market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of aerogel market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018 to 2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the aerogel market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the aerogel market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

