LIKE App completes 1 year in India; clocks 70 Million downloads globally

LIKE, a breakthrough AR and AI bundled social video app landmarks its first year in India with 70 Million downloads, globally. In August 2017, LIKE tied up with popular Indian actor, Shahid Kapur, to launch the first-of-its-kind body recognition app with special effects has over 300 unique effects on your finger tips. LIKE ranked #1 in iTunes Charts in India in June 2018 and was awarded as “Best Social App” in November 2017 by Google Play.

LIKE added many special effects to its kitty giving its users more choices to share their own personality as a celebrity. LIKE’s unique special effects include:

1. Shaping Magic – uses AR and AI to effortlessly manipulate the shape and form of body features, from head to toe, and even provides a “make up” effect to remove blemishes

2. Super Power – adds supernatural AR effects that matches body movement based on skeleton tracking and classification technology

3. 4D Magic – allows interchangeable, dynamic backgrounds and effects using AI-powered body movement tracking

4. Music Magic – identifies and selects background music while accurately matching special effects to any sound

5. Dynamic Stickers – applies face-detection and tracking technology to enable dozens of unique and active overlays such as costumes, masks and more

With easy to use tailor-made special effects for LIKERS, LIKE has become a new incubator for upcoming talent. Some of the top LIKERS have seen a major hike in their instagram followers as they reach as high as 2 Million followers on the LIKE app.

LIKE’s popularity spread to many celebrities apart from other users like Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Diljit Dosanj, Sunil Grover and Arjun Kapoor to name a few.