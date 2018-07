Global Prefilled Syringe Market 2018| Growth, Trends, and Forecast Up to 2024

The market look at the report, Worldwide Prefilled Syringe Market 2019-2024, has been readied in view of a profound market examination with contributions from Industry specialists

Prefilled syringes are a pharmaceutical product that is mostly used to deliver parenteral medications and it is ready to use disposable syringes contains premeasured dosage. Moreover, it helps to increase dosing accuracy, convenience, safety, enhance patient quality of life and reduce patient time in the clinic. There are two types of prefilled syringe available which includes which include a glass-based system and plastic based system and mainly used for the treatment of chronic conditions requiring patients to self-administer medication

The global market is estimated and forecasted in terms of revenue (USD million) generated by the prefilled syringe market. In the future, the global prefilled syringe market growth is predicted to boost due to increasing technological advancement in the medical field and increasing incidences of chronic diseases. Additionally, rising patient population coupled with increasing awareness about the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals raises the demand for prefilled syringe market. However, availability of alternatives at low cost and product recall are the prominent factors that may hinder the growth of the market during the projected period.

The Report Analyses The Global Prefilled Syringe Market Into, Material, Type, Design, Application, And Geography:

Based on material, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into glass prefilled syringes and plastic prefilled syringes. The plastic prefilled segment is expected to account for the largest share in the global prefilled syringe market during the forecast period. The plastic prefilled syringe is gaining high acceptance as compared to glass prefilled syringes as they are easy to handle and cost-effective. By design, the prefilled syringe market is segmented into, single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber prefilled syringes, and customized prefilled syringes. The single-chamber prefilled syringes are anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising expectancy for self-administered parental drugs and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

By application: The prefilled syringe market is bifurcated into, anaphylaxis, rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and others. Others include vaccines and other biotech Drugs. The diabetes segment is anticipated to gain maximum market share during the forecast period owing to the growing preference for self-medication and growing prevalence of the disease and need for effective and safer insulin delivery devices.

By geography: The global prefilled syringe market is studied across the countries of key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Rest of the world includes Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2017, owing to the presence of developed healthcare infrastructure, high rate of healthcare expenditure in the region, rising prevalence of chronic diseases and favorable healthcare regulations. Likewise, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster pace owing to the increasing population, rapidly developing economies, such as India and China and the availability of untapped growth opportunities in the region.

Some of the Key Participants of the Global Prefilled Syringe Market Are:

Catalent, Inc, BD, Gerresheimer AG, Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG, MedPro Group, Medtronic, NIPRO, Stevanato Group, Owen Mumford Ltd, SHL Group, SCHOTT AG, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Weigao group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, etc. Most of the companies adopted expansions, acquisitions, agreements and new product launches as their major growth strategies, to enter new untapped markets including developed and developing countries in the Asia Pacific, consequently increasing their respective market shares.

