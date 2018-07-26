global Endpoint Security Market is Expected to Reach 21.94 billion by the End of 2023

A Research Study Titled, “Endpoint Security Market By Solution (mds, Antivirus, Firewall, Encryption Technologies, Id/ip, Application Control, Other Solutions), Deployment (cloud And On-premise), Organization (smbs And Enterprise) And Application (bfsi, Retail, It & Telecom, Industrial, Medical, Education, Other Applications) – Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2023”, Published By Crystal Market Research

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are ESET NOD32, Symantec, F-Secure, Panda Security, Trend Micro, IBM, Microsoft, Sophos, Bitdefender, Kaspersky Lab, Cisco Systems and McAfee. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Endpoint Security Market – Industry Highlights:

The Endpoint Security Market was worth USD 10.67 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 21.94 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.34% during the forecast period.

The developing idea of BYOD crosswise over organizations is anticipated to drive the market over the figure time frame. With the expanding appropriation of BYOD, the workers in an association are getting to corporate information on their mobile devices. Nonetheless, it makes management and safety challenges, which requires propelled end-point security solutions toward shield sensitive business data. Several merchants are creating innovative solutions for meeting the rising demand for mobile device security.

Endpoint Security Market – Segmentation:

Endpoint Security Market, By Solution, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

MDS

Antivirus

Firewall

Encryption technologies

ID/IP

Application Control

Other Solutions

Endpoint Security Market, By Deployment, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Cloud

On-premise

Endpoint Security Market, By Organization, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

SMBs

Enterprise

Endpoint Security Market, By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

BFSI

Retail

IT & telecom

Industrial

Medical

Education

Other Applications

Organization Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Large enterprises a major income share of more than 77% in 2015 and they are all around outfitted with security administrations to manage advanced threats. The need to redesign the current threat prevention is foreseen to additionally enlarge the development of endpoint security services in large enterprises. The hesitance of SMBs to outsource security services to third party is limiting the adoption of these services. Nonetheless, the rising data breaches in these associations are foreseen to support the adoption of endpoint security services over the gauge time frame.

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis:

IT and Telecom and BFSI are anticipated to pick up share of the overall industry over the conjecture time frame attributable to the expanding requirement for client information security and expanding data breaches. IT and Telecom division is foreseen to grow at a critical CAGR over the forecast period. The medicinal business is anticipated to implement endpoint security as web associated healthcare products are being hacked at a disturbing rate.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe and North America have the huge share of the overall industry owing the high proliferation of Internet services and cell phones. Moreover, these regions are home to countless members offering propelled answers for a few sections, for example, BFSI, healthcare and automotive, among others. Developing markets of Asia Pacific, MEA and Latin America are anticipated to show high development, essentially because of a surge in portability in nations including India, Brazil and China.

Endpoint Security Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

