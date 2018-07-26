Global Automotive LiDAR Market Strategy, and Forecasts, Worldwide, to 2025

The global Automotive LiDAR market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
- Continental AG
- Benewake
- Garmin Ltd
- GeoDigital International
- Infineon Technologies
- Innoviz Technologies
- LeddarTech
- Osram Licht AG
- Phantom Intelligence
- Princeton Lightwave Inc.
- Velodyne Lidar
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- India
- Southeast Asia
- Other regions (Central & South America, Middle East & Africa)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
- Mechanical Automotive LiDAR
- Solid State Automotive LiDAR
By Application, the market can be split into
- Passenger Cars
- Commercial Vehicles
- To analyze and study the global Automotive LiDAR capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
- Focuses on the key Automotive LiDAR manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
- To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
- To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
Table of Contents
Global Automotive LiDAR Market Professional Survey Report 2018
1 Industry Overview of Automotive LiDAR
1.1 Definition and Specifications of Automotive LiDAR
1.1.1 Definition of Automotive LiDAR
1.1.2 Specifications of Automotive LiDAR
1.2 Classification of Automotive LiDAR
1.2.1 Mechanical Automotive LiDAR
1.2.2 Solid State Automotive LiDAR
1.3 Applications of Automotive LiDAR
1.3.1 Passenger Cars
1.3.2 Commercial Vehicles
1.3.3 Application 3
1.4 Market Segment by Regions
1.4.1 North America
