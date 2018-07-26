Emulsion Polymers Market: Global Product Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast – 2023

We have produced a new premium report Emulsion Polymers Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Emulsion Polymers. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Emulsion Polymers Market by Product Type ( Vinyl Acetate Polymers Acrylics Styrene-butadiene Latex Polymers Polyurethane) end-users(paper & paperboard, adhesives, textile & non-woven, paints & coatings) through main geographies in the Global Emulsion Polymers Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Emulsion Polymers Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Emulsion Polymers Market are global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG Emulsion Polymers are obtained by polymerization and emulsion of surfactants, monomers (styrene and butadiene) and water. They are monomer dissolved in water and are known as waterborne solvent due to the water content. Due to its low Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) and Vinyl Acetate (VAc) content emulsion polymers act as substitute for solvent borne polymers. Emulsion polymers have better recyclability and life than solvent borne polymers.

They have high molecular weight which results in fast polymerization and are widely used in various industries. On the basis of end-users the global emulsion polymers market can be segmented as paper & paperboard, adhesives, textile & non-woven, paints & coatings and others (leather, etc.). These polymers are widely used in several industries amongst which paints & coatings is the largest segment and is expected to continue over the forecast period. On the basis of product type emulsion polymers market can be segmented as vinyl acetate polymers, acrylics, styrene-butadiene latex, polyurethane dispersions and others (silicone, hybrid epoxy, etc.). Polyurethane dispersions segment is expected to be the fastest growing in future as it is comply with several regulations of low VOC content.

For More Details Get Free Few Sample Pages of this Premium Report: –https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/142

Global emulsion polymer market is pacing up due to high demand for paints & coatings in the building & construction and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific region. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Vietnam are in the developing phase, growth in industries has escalated demand for emulsion polymers. On the other hand, unstable prices and stringent government regulations associated with raw materials such as butadiene, styrene and urethane are some of the restraints for the market growth. However, awareness and production of bio-based emulsion polymers and use of water-borne acrylic dispersion is likely to serve opportunities for the emulsion polymer market growth in coming future.

Geographic Coverage:

Emulsion polymers market is fragmented and geographically it is segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe and Rest of the world amongst which APAC followed by North America is the largest market. In Europe, countries such as Germany, the U.K., France and Italy dominated demand for emulsion polymers in recent past. However, Eastern Europe and Russia markets are expected to grow in next few years. Due to rise in industrialization Middle East and Africa regions are projected as one of the most lucrative emulsion polymer markets in near future.

Get 15% Discount on this Premium Report: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/142

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in reports include global emulsion polymers market are Celanese Corporation, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, Batf Industry Co. Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., DIC Corporation, Trinsea S.A., Nuplex Industry, Wacker Chemie AG

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global Emulsion Polymers market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of Emulsion Polymers market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017-2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Emulsion Polymers market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the Emulsion Polymers market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/chemical-material/global-emulsion-polymers-market