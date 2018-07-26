Electrical Conduit Pipe Market Poised to Register 3.5% CAGR through 2025

Electrical conduit pipes are thick tubes and made of coated steel, stainless steel and aluminum. These are used to give the mechanical strength in addition to flexibility, high resistance and durability features. In a published report by Research Report Insights, it is expected that the global market for electrical conduit pipe is likely to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% throughout the forecast period, 2017-2025.

Market Dynamics

Owing to the growth of electronics industries, the global market for electrical conduit pipe is expanding robustly. Besides, the demand for HDPE pipes is increasing rapidly due to the low maintenance cost. In addition, infrastructural development, advantages of anti-corrosion properties, market consolidation & expansion and higher rate of adoption by telecommunication operations are driving the market robustly. However, few factors, such as instability in price, declining demand in the residential sector and huge production of steel, are restraining the growth.

Key Segments

The report has given an in-depth analysis on the segmentation of the market. The global market for electrical conduit pipe has segmented widely into five sub-segments. The segments are based on the multiple material types, product types, end-use industries, various applications and regions. As per the report, it is expected that the product type segment is likely to witness a robust growth in the near future and also is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.6% in the assessment period.

On the basis of different materials, the market has bifurcated into plastic and metal. Some materials, such as PP, LDPE, PVC, HDPE and others, are included in the plastic type materials segment. Beside these, stainless, aluminum and galvanized steel fall into metal type materials. The plastic segment is likely to experience as the largest and fastest growth segment in the global market for electrical conduit pipe.

The key end-uses of the market has segmented into industrial, residential and commercial sub-segments. Besides, the commercial segment is estimated to account for 3.7% CAGR in the assessment period, on the basis of expansion and value share.

On the basis of application, the market has two segments, such as IT & Telecommunications Data Cables and Electric wire cable. Moreover, the electric wire cables sub-segment in the application type, is predicted to expand at 3.5% CAGR in the approaching years.

Geographically, the global market for electrical conduit pipe has segmented into five regions, including Middle-East & Africa (MEA), Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America. It is expected that Asia-Pacific will be dominating the market through 2025. In addition, market for electric conduit pipes in this region will be sharing around US$ 15 Bn revenue during the forecast period.

Key Players

The global electrical conduit pipe market has enlisted various companies as the key players, such as Sanco Industries Ltd., JM Eagle Inc, Cantex inc, Premier Conduit Inc., Astral Polytechnik Limited, Mexichem SAB de CV, Zekelman Industries Inc., Wienerberger AG, Atkore International Holdings Incorporated, Pipelife International GmbH, among others. More companies are D. P. Jindal Group, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Aliaxis Group S.A., Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd., National Pipe and Plastics Inc., Nan Ya Plastics Corp., International Metal Hose Company and OPW Corporation, among others.