DECO Provide Filing Assistance and Consultation Services for Social Security Disability for Children

Despite the benefits outlined in the Social Security Income (SSI) disability program for children, some parents don't know how to obtain these benefits.

[LANDOVER, 7/26/2018] — Social security disability for children is a necessity for families. Deco acknowledges that data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveal that birth defects affect 3 percent of all babies born in the country every year. Equally important to social security disability is the appropriate medical care for children. The CDC adds that congenital disabilities are the top cause of infant deaths.

Fortunately, the Social Security Administration (SSA) provides the Social Security Income (SSI) Disability Program for Children to assist families in handling medical expenses and other care-related costs associated with a disabled kid.

Eligibility Requirements for Disability Benefits

The SSA enumerates the following requirements that parents must meet for their child to receive SSI benefits:

• Age – The child must be 18 years old or younger, unmarried, and not the head of the household.

• Income – The income of the parent’s child should meet the income and resource requirements of SSA.

• Medical Condition – The child should have impairments that severely impede his/her physical functions. Additionally, he/she should have a disabling condition that has lasted, will persist for at least 12 months, or result in death.

Helping Parents with SSI Concerns

While the SSI program benefits are available for families, not many parents are familiar with the process of obtaining benefits for their child or children. The good news is DECO is here to help them get these benefits. The company’s hospital assistance services include evaluating the eligibility of the young patient for social security benefits. The firm also does follow-ups on claims applications. Parents can rest assured knowing that DECO’s insurance navigators and consultants are ready to help them obtain the much-needed coverage for their child with disability.

